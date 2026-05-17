Rob Pelinka Announces Future Plans Over Luka Doncic While Lakers Star Leaves US

Sidelined because of a hamstring injury, Luka Doncic helplessly watched the Oklahoma Thunder sweep his team’s 2026 playoff run on Monday. Shortly after, he had to leave for Europe because of an ongoing legal battle, but not before meeting with Rob Pelinka.

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The GM had organized a team meeting to discuss the team’s offseason plans and lay out what the front office expects from its star in the coming summer months. Pelinka then addressed the media, outlining roster vision.

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Rob Pelinka makes his vision crystal clear on Luka Doncic

“The archetype of the roster we want is going to be retrofitted around Luka and the things he needs,” Pelinka said at the end-of-season press conference. “Clearly, he’s that leader and player for the future that we want to build the right way around.”

“I think having optionality to roster plan and roster build, there are several ways to do it,” Pelinka added. “There’s in the Draft, there’s through trades, where some teams are going to be getting off good players in this harsh system, and then there’s through free agency.”

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To execute that vision, Pelinka outlined specific targets: 3-and-D wings, athletic bigs, lob threats.

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Pelinka also described his working relationship with Doncic as a “collaborative process,” noting that the star’s basketball knowledge influences how they approach roster decisions.

The Lakers face significant free agency decisions, with LeBron James set to become an unrestricted free agent and Austin Reaves holding a player option, among others. How those situations resolve will affect what resources remain available to build around Doncic.

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When asked whether the Lakers could still improve if both James and Reaves returned, Pelinka said, “Absolutely. There’s 15 roster spots, so if you mention three players, that leaves you 12 others to build around.”

Doncic skips national team duty over custody situation

Shortly after the season ended, Doncic announced on Instagram that he would not be playing for the Slovenian national team in FIBA World Cup qualifying this summer. However, Doncic could participate in the 2027 World Cup.

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The decision relates to the ongoing custody situation involving his two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia, whom he shares with former fiancée Anamaria Goltes after their separation in December.

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“I love my daughters more than anything, and they will always come first in my life,” Doncic said via a statement. “As I continue working toward joint custody of my daughters, I have been forced to make a difficult decision between traveling and playing for the Slovenian national team and being with my daughters this summer. Unfortunately, it has been made extremely difficult for me to see them over the past eight months.”

Pelinka had already teased he’d be discussing the roster outline with Doncic.

“I plan on seeing him before he takes off to go home and spend time with his daughters,” he said of Doncic.

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With Doncic out for at least eight weeks because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, the Lakers have communicated that they want him to return to the U.S. in the fall fully healthy and well-prepared for his ninth NBA season.