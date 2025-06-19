Rob Pelinka Faces Clear Choice To Save Lakers Job After Mark Walter’s Circle Confirm Key Changes

The Los Angeles Lakers may still wear purple and gold, but the franchise’s DNA is about to change. After Jeanie Buss closed a stunning $10 billion sale to Dodgers owner Mark Walter, the era of family-first, legacy-led basketball operations is being replaced by something colder—and far more calculated. And while the ink is still drying on that historic deal, the clock is already ticking for the man in charge of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka.

Let’s be honest—the pressure on Pelinka was already sky-high. Sure, he pulled off the miracle trade for Luka Dončić, a move that should have bought him years of job security. But he’s also the guy who signed off on the Russell Westbrook disaster and let Alex Caruso walk away for nothing. For years, his close personal relationship with Jeanie Buss and his legacy connection to Kobe Bryant have been his ultimate protection. That protection is now gone.

The Lakers’ new majority owner, Mark Walter, isn’t known for being sentimental. He’s known for winning. And as Sam Quinn of CBS Sports pointed out, while Jeanie is staying on as the team’s governor, Walter will ultimately bring in his own people. That puts Pelinka’s every move this offseason under a microscope.

And the new way of doing things is already becoming clear. On the Locked on Lakers podcast, hosts Andy and Brian Kamenetzky laid out the new reality in no uncertain terms, as Brian claimed: “Five years from now, I’ll say this, the Lakers will not have a three-person basketball ops department.” And folks, that’s the Walter blueprint in action. Andy then continued, “If Rob Pelinka is not willing moving forward to be more of a collaborator with more people around him… he will not be long for this job,” He added, “Rob has been very successful at continually consolidating and shielding his power. I would be stunned if that remains a constant moving forward.”

Just look at what Walter did with the Dodgers. In 2014, he hired Andrew Friedman, a genius for baseball—was named Sporting News’ Executive of the Year in 2008 for his work with the Tampa Bay Rays. He then he built a massive front office around him, full of the best people he could find in every department. This culture that has been termed as the “best-in-class leadership at every level” is what led the Dodgers to two World Series titles and 11 division championships.

That’s the model Lakers fans can expect now because, according to ESPN and CBS Sports, Walter’s leadership model is already influencing how decisions will be made in L.A. While the Buss family was known for running the Lakers like a boutique operation, deeply personal and tightly managed, Walter’s style is about scale, infrastructure, and specialization.

As the Kamenetzkys explained, this approach mirrors what the Dodgers have done for years: hire the smartest person for every job, build layers of decision-makers, and constantly invest in organizational excellence—even if that means making uncomfortable changes. “You see the Lakers improving on their infrastructure by going and finding the people perceived to be the best in the NBA world,” Brian said.

So that’s the choice facing Rob Pelinka. It’s not just about finding the right players to put around LeBron and Luka. It’s about fundamentally changing the way he operates. Can he learn to collaborate, to empower other voices in the room, to work within a bigger, more rigorous system? But before he can even think about restructuring his front office, he has to fix the roster on the floor. And the rumor mill is already buzzing with potential ‘swings’ he might take.

Rob Pelinka’s big swing: A new partner for Luka?

With the pressure mounting, Rob Pelinka has to make a move. And true to form, it sounds like he’s thinking big. On the Buha’s Block podcast, analyst Iztok Franko hinted that the Lakers might be ready to “take a swing on a guy,” and one name keeps popping up: Jonathan Kuminga.

At first glance, it makes a ton of sense. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been brutally honest about Kuminga’s fit in Golden State, saying, “the Jimmy / JK (Kuminga) combination has not been great.” That kind of public criticism sounds alarming and raises antennas for every GM waiting to pounce.

For the Lakers, Kuminga represents exactly the kind of high-upside athlete they need—a player who can defend and get out in transition. Franko even argued he’d be a better fit with the Lakers than the Warriors. “He’s a guy who on offense… would be next to Steph Curry. When you have to have a high IQ, you have to move… then playing off, let’s say more on ball heavy playmaker like Luka who would find you, on lobs in transition… I think offensively he would do much better.” The idea of Luka throwing lobs to a high-flying Kuminga is the kind of move that gets fans excited.

But a Kuminga trade doesn’t solve the Lakers’ biggest problem: their lack of a true center. And that’s where another name enters the conversation: DeAndre Ayton. The former No. 1 pick has been quietly putting up solid numbers for the Blazers.

The Lakers have been searching for a reliable big man all season, and Ayton has the talent to be a game-changer. Jovan Buha even floated a potential trade package that would send out role players and a first-round pick for the 26-year-old center.

This is the real test for Pelinka. Does he swing for the fences on the athletic wing with superstar potential in Kuminga? Or does he make the more practical move for Ayton, a player who fills their most glaring need?

It’s a classic Pelinka dilemma, but this time, the stakes are different. He’s not just answering to Jeanie Buss anymore. He’s answering to a new ownership group that values results above all else. His next move won’t just shape the Lakers’ roster; it will likely decide his own future with the team.