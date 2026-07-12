Rob Pelinka Faces Growing Pressure Over 24-Year-Old Summer League Star to Solve Lakers’ Major Roster Flaw

The Los Angeles Lakers’ quest to solidify their perimeter depth has taken an unexpected turn in Las Vegas. Rob Pelinka has spent the offseason publicly pursuing wing solutions, improving his offer to Jonathan Kuminga to a reported two-year, $20-million deal, and keeping Ziaire Williams in his sights, yet the Lakers’ true roster flaw remains unresolved. Analysts and insiders have noted that neither Kuminga nor Williams is a lock, and with only minimum-salary slots remaining on the roster, the pressure on Pelinka’s front office to find viable wing depth is mounting.

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And no, it’s not about Tim MacMahon’s suggestion to let Bronny James defend the perimeter. Arthur Kaluma’s explosive performance during the NBA Summer League has fans convinced that he’s the readymade solution to the team’s glaring roster flaw, provided Pelinka acts quickly before a rival franchise steps in.

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The door opened for Arthur Kaluma to show his worth for the Lakers in the NBA Summer League on Saturday night. Rookie guard Cameron Carr, who was the 24th pick in the NBA draft and averaging 17 points per game during the exhibition, was sidelined due to a right thumb contusion. So Kaluma stepped up in a big way.

Playing against the Dallas Mavericks at the Thomas & Mack Center, the 24-year-old forward absolutely dominated the matchup, erupting for 34 points and five rebounds in the Lakers’ decisive 91-70 victory to lift the team to a 2-0 record in Las Vegas.

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Kaluma showcased elite efficiency by shooting 11 for 16 from the field and an incredible 6 for 10 from three-point range. He delivered a highlight reel moment late in the fourth quarter when he confidently drilled a 29-foot three, sending both the fans and the Lakers’ bench into a frenzy.

Summer League coach Ty Abbott had heavy praise for the 6’7″ forward.

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“He’s done a really good job of making the most of it when he doesn’t have actions run for him. So the way that he’s been able to stay ready, find windows for himself has kept him in a rhythm. So, on a night like tonight, when we can run some actions for him, he knocks them down and just plays out of his mind. It was great.”

Abbott’s praise matters in the context of Pelinka’s front-office calculus. The Lakers hold Kaluma’s G League returning player rights, meaning he is currently in line to join the newly relocated Coachella Valley Lakers. But a two-way contract, currently occupied by Chris Manon, AK Okereke, and Peter Suder, none of whom are guaranteed to hold their spots, represents a realistic and cost-free path for Pelinka to act on what he’s seeing in Las Vegas.

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The breakout performance was a natural continuation of Kaluma’s steady development. After going undrafted in 2025 out of the University of Texas, he spent last season with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. He credits South Bay for his development too.

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“The G can get grimey, you know what I’m saying? It’s a time where everybody is trying to fight for a position and there is a certain hunger that you have to have in order to be successful in the G,” Kaluma said. “And I feel like that drive that I had my first year in it pushed me into this summer to really get better and work on my game and come here and have the opportunity to perform.”

That hunger translated. In his first professional campaign, Kaluma appeared in 35 G League games, averaging 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting an efficient 55% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.

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He elevated further down the stretch, posting strong numbers, including in the 16-27 point range, as South Bay assembled a franchise-record 12-game winning streak and made a deep playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. He was a prominent contributor in crunch time, precisely the environment that separates developmental forwards from roster candidates.

He admitted getting there wasn’t easy, and he’s annoyed some of his teammates in South Bay when he missed his shots. But his absolute improvement in crunch time at the Summer League has even the LakeShow demanding more for this young upstart.

Lakers Faithful demand an immediate roster spot for Arthur Kaluma

Social media didn’t stay fixated on his monstrous stat line for too long. The fanbase collectively directed its attention toward Rob Pelinka’s front office.

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And the chorus wasn’t coming from casual observers alone. Analysts who have tracked the Lakers’ persistent wing problem under Pelinka noted that the team has cycled through Taurean Prince, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Marcus Smart in recent years without finding a durable answer, with Smart opting out this offseason to sign with Houston.

Veteran Lakers insider Trevor Lane was immediately demanding they secure the young forward’s future, tweeting, “Lakers need to find some room for Arthur Kaluma.” The implication was clear: while Pelinka chases external free agents, an in-house answer has been performing in plain sight.

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Most know the Lakers are lacking on the wing. They made some big signings with Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney. But analysts don’t think Quentin Grimes is enough.

Grimes, at 6’4″ with a 6’8″ wingspan, doesn’t profile as the kind of stopper who can guard elite Western Conference wings across a seven-game series – which is precisely the flaw analysts have been pointing to all offseason. Kaluma, at 6’7″ with the athleticism and defensive versatility to guard multiple positions, fills a physical profile that the current roster simply lacks.

This Vegas exhibition showed Kaluma’s unique blend of physical tenacity and perimeter shooting that make him a perfect developmental piece to address the parent team’s lack of versatile depth. Someone even imagined how that would look.

“It’s Arthur Kaluma Season. Could really plug a whole at Wing for the Lakers down the road. Love his tenacity especially on defense. Lakers need to get him on a two way asap.”

Another echoed: “LEAGUE Him, @lakers.”

The Lakers are in hot pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and Ziaire Williams as wing defenders, but fans want them to turn inwards.

The two-way contract ask is not just fan enthusiasm – it’s a financially sensible one. With only minimum-salary slots available and no cap room to pursue a proven wing, a two-way deal costs Pelinka nothing and keeps a developing 6’7″ forward with G League rights already belonging to the organization.

Losing him for nothing would be the kind of front-office oversight that the fanbase has grown increasingly impatient with.

Given the relentless roster movement across the league during the summer, others expressed urgent concern that Los Angeles could lose a valuable asset to a competitor, warning them, “Lakers need to give Arthur Kaluma a two-way before someone else does.”

That concern is grounded. Kaluma has yet to secure an NBA deal for 2026-27, meaning he is a free agent any organization can approach.

The display of perimeter shot-making against a physically imposing Dallas defense only amplified those fears. Observers pointed out that Kaluma would inevitably attract outside attention.

“That performance tonight from Arthur Kaluma is going to get him a contract somewhere next season. He was very sharp with the extra opportunities against a Dallas team with a long of size and length.”

With the pressure mounting and the summer market remaining highly fluid, the sentiment was universally shared across the LakeShow and stressed by the structural reality Pelinka faces.

That they have a wing problem which hasn’t been solved externally – JK’s deal is far from done, and a legitimate in-house candidate just dropped 34 points in a Summer League blowout.

The call is simple and getting louder: “The Lakers seriously have to consider giving Arthur Kaluma a two-way contract.”