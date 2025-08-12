Rob Pelinka Finds Excuse Over Trade Decision After Update on 2 Players Sparks Outrage

Rob Pelinka has a gift. Not the kind you wrap in shiny paper with a bow, but the kind where he can turn the NBA rumor mill into a full-blown Hollywood thriller without saying a single word. No leaks or half-smiles whatsoever… just the vague aura of a man who knows something you don’t. And this week, that aura set Lakers Twitter on fire. The latest twist?

Reports from Sean Deveney suggest that the Lakers had opportunities to include Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade packages but opted to pass. No, not “we thought about it and said maybe later.” It was a straight-up rejection. For a franchise where every decision is a think piece waiting to happen, that’s like tossing a lit match into a pile of old Showtime VHS tapes. Why, though?

According to Deveney, the feeling inside the building is that the roster is “pretty much set” heading into the season. Which means, there will be no major trades until the Lakers see what they’ve actually got.“The Lakers have had opportunities to include the likes of Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade packages already, but have declined to do so,” he reported. Stability might sound boring, but in Lakerland? It’s practically what they have been begging for.

Trevor Lane, host of Lakers Nation, wasn’t ready to let the story run without a footnote. He reposted the report with a reminder: before clutching your pearls, you might want to know the cost of moving Vincent or Vanderbilt, and, crucially, what would be coming back “before jumping to conclusions,” which is a fair point. Trades aren’t made in a vacuum. Well, unless you’re playing NBA 2K on rookie mode. And well, it’s not hard to see why their names spark debate in Lakers circles.

Gabe Vincent, the steady-handed guard who rode a Finals run with Miami in 2023, currently averaging 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, was supposed to be LA’s playoff wild card, a floor-spacing shot-maker built for big moments. Injuries dimmed that vision last year, but his postseason résumé still carries weight. And then there’s Jarred Vanderbilt, the defensive disruptor every contender craves. He’s not dropping 20 a night, but he’ll pick up the other team’s hottest scorer, crash the glass like it owes him money, and give LeBron James and Luka Doncic the defensive breather they need. Still, context doesn’t always calm the waters.

The Los Angeles Lakers fans live in a perpetual state of either parade-planning or panic mode, with no middle ground. And when Rob’s name pops up in the same sentence as “declined trade opportunity,” you can guess which mode they picked. And this is where the drama goes loud. Fans, as they always do, decided Pelinka’s excuse is either masterful roster management or the worst kind of fence-sitting.

A love-hate rerun between Pelinka and fans

The social feeds erupted with hot takes that say as much about trust as they do about trade logic. One fan tried to inject some patience into the conversation: “It’s pretty clear. The Lakers are in a great spot as/is, rushing to trade those guys can limit their ability for other deals as we get closer to trade deadline. This is all about flexibility.” The keyword there? Flexibility. Rob Pelinka likes it. He’s practically allergic to anything that boxes him in before February. But then came the counterpunch.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka walks on the court before the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

“Here’s what’s facts… They’re unplayable $22M cap space. We have AR on a bargain and haven’t taken advantage of that. Next year AR is $30M+ and flexibility is gone. Luka and Bron wants to win now. So what’s the hold up?” And that is a reminder that the clock is always ticking when you’ve got LeBron James in your locker room. But others played the middle ground.

“We actually need those guys right now. Marcus Smart gets hurt, I’ll give Gabe some burn before solely relying on Bronny James. If Vando has improved offensively, there really is no reason to trade him. It would actually be great to keep him at that point.” Translation: In an 82-game season, no matter how much LeBron tries to shorten the NBA games, depth is, well, survival. And of course, Lakers Twitter wouldn’t be complete without the scorched-earth crowd.

“I mean I would trade Gabe and Vando for a bag of chips atp so whatever Rob declined we lost out on for sure 😭” We didn’t get clarification on the chip flavor yet, but the sentiment was clear. And finally, came the cynics. “Yeah almost all of these posts are just click bait and have 0 legitimate sources. Rob doesn’t let s— leak we’ve learned that over the past 5 years.” Again, a fair point… because if Pelinka ran a submarine, not a drop of water would get in. So what’s next?

If history tells us anything, Rob will stay silent, the Lakers will roll into the season as constructed, and the fanbase will keep one eye on the box score and the other on the Twitter feed. Because in Los Angeles, the drama never really stops.