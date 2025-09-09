Rob Pelinka Gives Up on LeBron James Plan as Lakers Eye Move for Ex-Warriors Star

Is it the hawk’s eyes precision or the hunger for a title? It’s hard to guess when Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are going all-out on rebuilding. The 2025 offseason has been all about picking the best fits for the Purple and Gold. Adding Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, and Marcus Smart. Extending Luka Doncic’s tenure with a $165 million handshake. And having LeBron James back for another season. Yet, they seek more, and this brings the Lakers back to Miami, to Andrew Wiggins.

To be fair, the Lakers made wings their obsession, chasing LaRavia first in free agency, then grabbing Smart and drafting Adou Thiero. Yet, every choice carries a crack. LaRavia still struggles to prove a steady impact. Smart defends like a menace, but age and injuries stalk him. Thiero remains raw as a rookie. Ambition, yes—but flawless? Now, that’s slightly doubtful.

Thus, it isn’t surprising that NBA insider Marc Stein mentioned in his newsletter that Rob Pelinka and Co. are looking for wings they can trade for.

“As I understand it: The Lakers’ reluctance in the early stages of the offseason to consider trades for contracts that stretch beyond the 2025-26 season has thawed somewhat. I don’t think that means they’ll swing a deal for just anyone between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but league sources say L.A. would indeed have interest in adding a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling.”

Marc Stein further floated Andrew Wiggins as a potential Lakers target, noting past links between the two sides. Yet July brought noise of Miami demanding a steep return and whispers that Los Angeles lacked real interest in the 11-year veteran. Still, the league thrives on sudden twists, and Andrew Wiggins could quickly shift from distant rumor to enticing reality.

If the Lakers still crave a wing upgrade once the season tips off, they can always dial up Miami. Or, anyone else to strike a deal. What feels guaranteed is that this roster will not survive the 2025-26 campaign untouched. The real question is whether tweaks stay small or a blockbuster move storms in to fuel their championship chase.

Rob Pelinka’s Lakers are willing to move past LeBron James

Well, the Los Angeles Lakers were seemingly unlikely to make any massive trades before LeBron James signs his next contract in 2026. In simple terms, they waited to secure his future with the team before committing to any major roster-shaking moves. It’s about protecting flexibility and making sure big decisions align with LeBron’s timeline. Well, the Akron Hammer agreed to the $52.6 million deal for this year. But the next one? Doubtful yet again.

However, if Marc Stein’s newsletter is accurate, then the former Golden State Warriors superstar is Pelinka’s next vision. LA shifted gears after their early offseason moves and could chase another wing if it truly lifts their ceiling. Andrew Wiggins stands as a real option, holding a one-year deal worth $28.2 million plus a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27. He logged 66 games last season, putting up 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in nearly 31 minutes.

Meanwhile, Stein noted, “I wouldn’t have Wiggins classified as a potential purple and gold candidate before Doncic’s extension was secured, but things are different now.” He added, “So, my sense is that the Los Angeles Lakers would have interest if the Heat, in coming weeks or months, decide to prioritise financial flexibility and look to reduce payroll.”

Well, the Lakers are playing a dangerous game of patience wrapped in ambition. They’re stacking wings. They already locked down Doncic and kept LeBron James in purple and gold, yet their eyes still wander. Now, Andrew Wiggins lingers as the wild card, waiting for Miami’s hand to slip. Sooner or later, tweaks or tremors will come. The question is how loud the earthquake shakes Los Angeles.