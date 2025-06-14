Rob Pelinka’s Headache Worsens as Lakers Lose Top Center Target Amid LeBron James Retirement Rumors

The offseason is well and truly underway unofficially, at least. With the Thunder and the Pacers going blow for blow in the NBA Finals, the rest of the teams are plotting moves for the next season. Among them are the Los Angeles Lakers, who’ve recently received some bad news for their pursuit of a big this summer. This comes after the Houston Rockets tied down their veteran center, Steven Adams, with a three-year, $39 million contract extension as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

“Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension to stay with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. After playing a key rotation and leadership role in the Rockets’ playoff run, the new deal keeps a top center out of free agency.” Charania posted on X. This is devastating news for Rob Pelinka and Co., who were expecting to land the hot commodity through free agency.

Adams is coming off an impressive campaign, especially in the postseason, the veteran posted great numbers. The 31-year-old finished the season averaging 5.7 points along with 6.6 rebounds and 1.12 blocks as he shot 60 percent from the field.