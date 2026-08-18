Rob Pelinka More Likely to Lose Lakers Job as Insider Pinpoints JJ Redick’s Rapport With New Owner

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a new era, and the changes could reach far beyond ownership. Jeanie Buss and the Buss family are seemingly out, while Mark Walter has stepped away. Bob Iger and Josh Kushner now stand ready to shape the franchise’s future through a new $12.5 billion deal. That shift could put Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick under a new spotlight.

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LA analyst Andy Kamenetzky believes Pelinka must do far more than simply back Redick to protect his job. Especially because of JJ Redick’s closeness with the new owner, Bob Iger.

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“I don’t think JJ has done a lot that would put him on the hot seat to begin with. It also does not hurt that he has a relationship with Bob Iger. He was actually a guest on the Mind the Game podcast back in 2021, where JJ talked about the relationship,” Kamenetzky said on Yahoo Sports Daily.

He added, “They got to know each other when Iger was then a Clippers season ticket holder and a Clippers fan, which is hilariously awkward now. But they developed a relationship then.”

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Well, Bob Iger was never a guest on LeBron James and JJ Redick’s Mind the Game podcast. Iger was actually a guest on Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. Moreover, their connection began during Redick’s time with the Clippers. Iger regularly attended games and had season tickets. The two became familiar with each other through those encounters.

This rapport could pose a threat to Rob Pelinka’s position more than JJ’s. “I don’t think JJ’s seat is going to be particularly hot. Rob Pelinka, though,” Kamenetzky continued. “He has worked for a long time needing to, first and foremost, keep his job security under an owner, Jeanie Buss, with whom he was extremely close.”

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Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss shared a strong bond for years. Buss handed Pelinka the GM role in 2017. She continued to stand behind him through major changes within the Lakers organization. Her support made her one of Pelinka’s strongest allies within the franchise.

Earlier in April 2025, Jeanie Buss issued a statement about the GM as he agreed on a contract extension. Buss said, “For eight seasons, I have relied on Rob’s vision and leadership to do what’s best for the Lakers organization. I value his partnership and professionalism and believe in his ability to deliver championship-caliber basketball for Los Angeles and Lakers fans everywhere.”

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But the new owners might see the system differently. In his first two seasons as the head coach, JJ Redick holds a 103-61 record in the regular season. He has worked through a lot of injuries and dealt with roster changes. “There has not been a lot of continuity or stability during JJ’s time coaching the team. You can still tell he is a new coach, and he’s still learning. He is a very eager learner,” the insider added.

“And Rob’s reputation around the league is not a terrible GM, but you could do better,” Andy Kamentzky pointed out. In simple terms, Rob Pelinka remained GM largely because of his close relationship with Jeanie Buss. With ownership changing, Buss will no longer have final authority. Therefore, Pelinka could lose his strongest source of protection and face greater pressure to prove his value.

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“I think Rob will have to do a lot more to prove himself moving forward than JJ.” Well, Rob Pelinka is still a general manager with a championship to flaunt, thanks to the Los Angeles Lakers’ Bubble title. He is also one of the key factors behind LeBron James’ arrival in 2018 and Luka Doncic’s arrival in 2025.

However, with the front office dynamics taking a turn, Pelinka will have to show more guts than before. He has to put his best foot forward and prove his worth, which he never had to do under Jeanie Buss. If that can save his job, else, the new bosses might show him the exit door.