Rob Pelinka Not Saying One Thing About LeBron James as Real Source of Lakers Tension Emerges

It’s mid-July, the heart of the NBA offseason. Rumors. Assumptions. Theories. And most importantly, teams are reshaping their future with behind-the-scenes agreements with other teams for new contracts. But one headline continues to dominate: LeBron James has quietly opted into the final year of his $52.6 million deal, locking him in for 2025–26. It marks not just another season for the Lakers’ cornerstone, but a contract year — a rare scenario for a player who’s long controlled his narrative. And in a city built on drama, this calmness by everyone could be the first burn before any more wildfire.

When a franchise icon commits to another season, it usually sparks celebration — or at the very least, acknowledgment. But in L.A., there’s only been silence. Despite LeBron James opting into the final year of his $52.6 million deal, the Lakers’ front office has offered no public statement, no appreciation, not even a nod of excitement. Fans have picked up on it, and media voices are starting to amplify the awkwardness. Tim Bontemps, co-host of The Hoop Collective, is the latest addition to the list as the Lakers start to shape the Luka era.

Bontemps pointed out that not a single key figure in the organization, Jeanie Buss, Mark Walter, Rob Pelinka, or even new head coach JJ Redick, has made a public statement expressing enthusiasm. Or even a simple acknowledgment of LeBron’s return.“I have been waiting for Jeanie Buss or Mark Walter or Rob Pelinka or JJ Redick or somebody, anybody, to say we’re thrilled LeBron has opted in and we’ll see you in September…Rob Pelinka isn’t saying it. Jeanie Buss isn’t,” he said. And that’s unusual. Extremely unusual.

Bontemps has a point. LeBron James isn’t just another veteran opting into a deal; he’s the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion, and still one of the league’s top performers at age 40. And the one who controlled the Lakers’ in and out until recently, not getting a word, reflects how the sports businesses run. Even Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, and LeBron himself have remained vague and passive in public comments.

It’s as if everyone involved is deliberately keeping things neutral, hesitant to commit to any long-term vision or emotional narrative. And right now, the Lakers’ tone is telling. And according to Rich Paul, LeBron isn’t asking for that either. “Some have posited that the true cause of this situation was the Lakers not offering LeBron a contract beyond next season. But Rich Paul told me that they never asked for one,” reported ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. That statement has only added fuel to the speculation. If LeBron didn’t ask, and the LA Lakers didn’t offer, are both sides quietly acknowledging the end is near?

Tensions are on the rise in the Lakers’ backroom

While it would be easy to pin the tension on the lack of an extension or cryptic social media activity. But the real turning point came earlier this year, when the Lakers traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic without reportedly informing LeBron ahead of time. That’s where things shifted. “I think the Lakers contributed to the discomfort by not bringing LeBron in on the Luka trade. And I understand why they did it, but I’m just saying it contributed to the discomfort,” Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective.

Windhorst pointed to LeBron James and his camp as part of the reason for the current uneasy atmosphere around the Lakers. LeBron could have kept things simple—picked up his player option and said, “see you in September.” That would’ve signaled stability and commitment, even if only short-term. But that’s not what happened. Instead, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, made deliberately vague statements—“open-ended,” as Windhorst described them.

These comments didn’t confirm any long-term plans and made it clear LeBron wasn’t entirely satisfied with how things are going in L.A. But that’s not the cause of unease. Not even a controversy, as Windhorst said, but again, it is an uncomfortable transition. “It’s not controversial for an organization to look at a 40-year-old superstar and a 27-year-old superstar and say we need to lean into the 27-year-old,” he added. But it is new territory for LeBron. He’s never been the secondary figure on a team he’s played for—not even in Miami with Wade. This year, with Luka as the cornerstone, that era has begun. It’s not just the Lakers who’ve created the awkwardness.