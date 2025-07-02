Rob Pelinka Paid Heavy Price After LeBron James’ Ultimatum as Lakers Make Major Decision to Address Issue

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship. He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all… He wants to make every season he has left count.” That was the message from Rich Paul, LeBron James’s agent, delivered to ESPN just moments after LeBron opted into his $52.6 million contract for his 23rd NBA season. It was a statement that was meant to be a show of force, a public pressure campaign designed to light a fire under the Los Angeles Lakers front office: Get me help, or else. But in the chaotic opening days of NBA free agency, that ultimatum appears to have backfired spectacularly, costing the Lakers their top target.

The plan for the Lakers was simple: find a center. At the top of their list was Brook Lopez, a former Laker and a key piece of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 championship team. The fit was perfect. But according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the uncertainty created by Rich Paul’s statement scared him off. “They were one of the finalists for Brook Lopez,” Shelburne reported. “But from what I understand, the uncertainty around LeBron James’ situation — that that quote caused… has factored into Brook Lopez’s decision.”

Instead, Lopez signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers—for a backup role behind Ivica Zubac. It was a stunning choice by a proven starter, and it exposed how much sway perception holds in the NBA. As Shelburne explained, “It’s not that often… that you see a player the caliber of Brook Lopez choose a backup role over a starting role… I think if you’re Brook and you’re trying to choose what situation you want to be in, maybe you go for the one where there’s not a potential catastrophe happening in the background.”

The heavy price for LeBron’s ultimatum was clear: the Lakers lost their guy. And as other top centers like Clint Capela and Myles Turner also came off the board, Rob Pelinka was left scrambling. That desperation has now forced a major change in strategy. According to a new report from NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Lakers, having struck out on the free agent market, are now aggressively working the phones, making calls to teams like the Orlando Magic about Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, and the Portland Trail Blazers about Robert Williams III. The message is clear: the Lakers are now in full-on trade mode to fix the problem that their own power play may have helped create.

While the basketball world was focused on the big-name centers the Lakers were missing out on, Rob Pelinka made a quiet, calculated move that spoke volumes about the other high-stakes negotiation on his plate: the future of Austin Reaves.

How LeBron James’s decision is shaping the Lakers’ roster

The Lakers’ first and only signing in the early days of free agency was a two-year, $12 million deal for former Sacramento Kings wing Jake LaRavia. On the surface, it was a simple depth move. But the subtext was much more interesting. As ESPN’s Dave McMenamin pointed out, LaRavia shares the same agent as Austin Reaves. The move, McMenamin explained, was an “olive branch as well. Saying that, ‘Austin Reaves, we want to continue to be in business with you.'”

It’s a smart, strategic play in a very delicate situation. Reaves, who recently turned down an $89 million extension to bet on himself, is the team’s most valuable trade asset. But he’s also a beloved fan favorite and a key part of their core. Moreover, LaRavia, still just 23, finished last season strong in Sacramento, shooting over 40% from three and nearly 50% from the field. He’s cheaper than the departed Dorian Finney-Smith and offers some of the same two-way potential. It’s a calculated gamble on upside, yes—but also a strategic nod to Reaves, whose next contract could shape the team’s future just as much as LeBron’s decisions do.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (center left) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (center right) after making the game-winning basket to defeat the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

LaRavia, for his part, gets a chance to prove himself on a winning team, a desire he spoke about before free agency. “Scratch the money part, I want what everyone else wants, which is being on a team that’s really competing for a championship,” he said.

But while the Lakers are playing the long game with Reaves, the short-term problem remains: they still need a center. And that’s where the most polarizing name in free agency comes in: Deandre Ayton. After being bought out by the Blazers amidst reports of “bad ways” and “tantrums,” the former No. 1 pick is a high-risk, high-reward gamble. He has the talent to be the dominant big man the Lakers need, but his history of inconsistency has many fans worried.

The wild card here might just be the Lakers’ new head coach. During his time as an analyst, JJ Redick was a vocal supporter of Ayton’s game. “Ayton’s fantastic,” Redick said back in 2022. “He’s fantastic at punishing mismatches.” Now, the coach who once praised his game has the chance to be the one to finally unlock his potential. It’s a risky move, but for a Lakers team that is feeling the pressure from LeBron’s camp to win now, it might be a risk they’re willing to take.