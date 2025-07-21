Rob Pelinka Pivots to Back-Up Plans After Rejections From 2 NBA Champions

The Lakers’ front office has been working overtime this summer. After landing Luka and Ayton, everyone expected Rob Pelinka to round out the roster with some savvy veteran moves. The buzz around Vegas was all about adding proven winners – guys who’ve been deep in the playoffs and know what it takes. But sometimes, the best-laid plans hit a wall. The trade market can be brutal, even for a marquee franchise like LA.

Then, news breaks that shows just how tricky roster-building can get. Pelinka swung big for championship pedigree but came up empty on two key targets. Now, the Lakers are shifting gears fast, turning to younger, less-heralded options to fill those spots. It’s a reminder that even in Hollywood, you don’t always get your first choice. The details reveal some surprising roadblocks.

Shams Charania dropped the pivot on X: “The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign 7-footer Christian Koloko and forward Chris Manon on two-way NBA contracts.” Koloko, familiar to Lakers fans after 37 games last season, brings much-needed size and rim protection (2.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg). His return is noteworthy after blood clot issues sidelined him previously. Manon, an undrafted Vanderbilt product, turned heads in Summer League with the Warriors – averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in Vegas. These aren’t splashy moves, but they’re cost-effective depth plays after bigger swings missed.

So why the backup plan? Brett Siegel’s reporting reveals the sting: LA “discussed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Donte DiVincenzo as potential trade targets.” KCP talks sparked after Memphis landed him in the Desmond Bane-Orlando trade. The Lakers pushed hard, hoping to reunite with their 2020 champ, but the Grizzlies held firm. DiVincenzo? Even colder reception. Minnesota “immediately turned down” talks about the Bucks champion, despite his reported frustration coming off their bench. With both doors slammed shut, Pelinka turned to the two-way market – securing potential over proven pedigree for now. More updates as this develops.