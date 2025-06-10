Rob Pelinka Receives Major Offseason Boost Despite Looming Doubt Over Luka Doncic’s Reunion With Ex-Teammate

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves exposed a huge problem the Lakers had this season — the lack of a big man who can guard the paint. This deficiency cost them big time in the postseason this year as they crashed out in the first round. The Purple and Gold have been trying to remedy this situation for a while now. But things may finally be looking up for them despite their desired reunion of Luka Doncic with his Mavs teammate potentially falling through. See, the Lakers have been looking for a big man isn’t news to anyone. They nearly had what they needed in February if not for the failed Mark Williams transfer. Since then, they’ve been linked to several names, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, who hasn’t even asked the Bucks for a move. But speaking of the Milwaukee Bucks, one name on their roster who keeps finding himself linked with the Lakers is veteran big man Brook Lopez.

And per Hardwood Paroxysm’s report, it’s virtually a guarantee that he will be moving on this summer. “I’m not expecting the roster to look the way it does now. The team is likely to retain Kevin Porter Jr.2 and most everyone I’ve spoken to assume Brook Lopez is gone,” they wrote. And if this is true, this will be a great boost to Rob Pelinka’s plans of bolstering the Lakers’ frontcourt this summer.

At 7 feet 1 inch, Brook Lopez would be a valuable addition to the Lakers’ roster, especially in the interior, where they lack size after failing to acquire any big men to replace Anthony Davis. Moreover, Brook averaged nearly 2 blocks a game this season for the Bucks, so he’ll be right at home swatting away prayers from attackers. And Brook can also carry some of the offensive burden, especially in the postseason, averaging 14.1 per game through his career.

It shouldn’t be a surprise, especially after NBA reporter Gery Woelfel posted just a few weeks ago. “Brook Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. So, how much interest will there be for the 37-year-old center? ‘There’ll be plenty of interest in him,’ an NBA executive responded before cynically adding, ‘I’m sure the Lakers have already talked to him.'”

However, this silver lining has a dark cloud to go with it. And that’s the possibility that Luka Doncic may not end up reuniting with a familiar face from Dallas. See, one of the targets on the Lakers’ list was the Mavs’ Daniel Gafford. And it seems they have run into a roadblock in this pursuit.

Luka Doncic and Daniel Gafford’s reunion may be off the table

Daniel Gafford had a breakout season in 2024/25, stepping up to the plate to help the Mavs after the Luka Doncic trade. But doing this meant the Lakers now set their sights on him. And given his connection with Luka and Maxi Kleber from their time in Dallas, he seems like the perfect fit.

But not so fast, insider Marc Stein reports that the Dallas Mavericks may want to retain both Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington. And this is despite the rumors of their trade swirling around for the past few weeks. “I just think their preference is they would love to find a way to not have to surrender either one,” said Stein about the possibility of the Mavs trading either player.

But Stein also added that he doubts how “practical” this desire is on the Mavs’ part. After all, unlike the Lakers, size isn’t really an issue for the Mavs. But after Kyrie Irving got hurt and Luka left, the Mavs have a guard problem. And as Cooper Flagg looms on the horizon, the Mavs need to fix their squad now.

So, it seems even if they don’t want to send Daniel Gafford to the Lakers, they may have no choice. If only the Mavs had a young point guard with a blend of experience and skill among their ranks.