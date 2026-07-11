Rob Pelinka’s Courtside Moment With Peyton Watson Turns Heads Amid Trade Talks

In the off-season, GM Rob Pelinka moved fast and secured four roster moves in about 35 minutes. Yet a need for a true wing player remains- and that void has kept Peyton Watson’s name firmly in the Lakers’ orbit all summer.

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As caught on camera, the GM was seen sharing a moment with the current Nuggets’ restricted free agent. The 32-second video opens with Rob Pelinka hugging Watson, placing his hand on the 23-year-old’s shoulder as the two engage in an animated conversation. The clip ends with Watson turning and walking away, smiling. Onlookers confirmed he also spoke to every Lakers player on the sideline, a detail that, given the backdrop of active sign-and-trade discussions involving Watson, wasn’t easy to ignore.

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The backdrop matters. NBA insider Jake Fischer had already reported that the Lakers and Bulls registered trade interest in Watson leading up to the February in-season deadline. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes identified Watson as one of the Lakers’ top three offseason targets, writing simply: “Three-and-D wings are musts on any Doncic-led team. Watson fits the bill.”

Then The Athletic’s Sam Amick confirmed the situation had evolved further: the Nuggets and Watson’s agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports “remain apart in contract negotiations,” with Denver now “very open to the prospect of a sign-and-trade.”

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That openness is what gives the courtside moment its weight.

The complication for the Lakers is structural. Having surrendered two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to land Walker Kessler, Los Angeles has no tradable first-round picks for the next seven years.

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The Nuggets, meanwhile, are seeking a Kessler-esque return. Trading away Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, or Jake LaRavia could help clear cap, but none carry significant trade value, and no reports of outside interest have surfaced.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted, the Lakers currently lack both the cap space to submit a competitive offer sheet and the draft capital Denver would demand in a sign-and-trade, leaving them structurally boxed out despite the mutual interest.

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Reports suggest the Nuggets will be interested in a sign-and-trade with a Kessler-esque package. The Lakers set the bar when they offered a four-year $130 million deal with two first-round picks and two pick swaps.

He remains one of the promising two-way stars, as last year he averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. More importantly, the 23-year-old shot 41.1% from beyond the arc alongside his 1.1 blocks per game, precisely the two-way wing a Doncic-led team needs.

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That’s why the Nuggets want to maximize the return, which makes Watson’s future uncertain. The Denver Nuggets have suggested keeping him, but the franchise will not rule out a sign-and-trade. Since there is a roadblock for Watson, the Lakers are also interested in Jonathan Kuminga.

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported, “Lakers hope to package 2032 pick swap with Jarred Vanderbilt in sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga; Hawks have not considered taking back Vanderbilt.”

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In fact, reports also confirmed that Kuminga demanded a salary closer to $25 million, but the Lakers were expecting close to $20 million. That’s why, once again, they have pivoted and have former Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams as their target.

The Nets have already declined his $6.3 million team option, so Williams can be the perfect affordable option.

The Lakers have already committed over $250 million this off-season to Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, Quentin Grimes, and Collin Sexton. The roster is taking shape, but the wing spot still stares back at Pelinka like an unfinished sentence.

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So when the GM wraps an arm around the exact player who fills that void, in full view of cameras and Lakers personnel, it’s hard to read it as accidental.

Months of front-office scouting and confirmed league-wide sign-and-trade discussions surround Watson’s name. The smile on his face as he walked away might mean nothing. Or it might mean Pelinka is still working the problem, just in plain sight. Whether the assets exist to close the deal is the only question left- and that one won’t stay unanswered for long.