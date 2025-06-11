Rob Pelinka’s Headache Solved in 4-Team Trade Proposal That Sends Austin Reaves To Unexpected Suitor

“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, a lob threat, and someone that can protect the interior defensively…. I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man” said Rob Pelinka during the Lakers’ end-of-season press conference. The team secured a major win back in February after acquiring Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks.

Unfortunately, it also came at the expense of trading off Anthony Davis, and leaving a gap at the Center spot. The consequences of the same were seen when the LA Lakers got eliminated in the playoffs’ first round, losing 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Therefore, speculation about how the team can solve this issue is being discussed heavily now. Amongst one of the solutions is a proposal that, if implemented, will bring Austin Reaves’ time as a Laker to an end. Fans might want to look away.

NBA journalist and internet personality Kevin O’Connor recently released another episode of his show. During the same, he highlighted a potential trade that was initially suggested by one of his show’s producers. It consists of a 3-team proposal that would send Jaden McDaniels and Rob Dillingham to the Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton, Mike Conley, and two 1st-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Darius Garland to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If anyone is confused about why the Cleveland Cavaliers would trade off Nicolas Claxton, it is because they won’t need him. After all, O’Connor later highlighted the Lakers as the 4th team which could put the rest of the 3-team trade in motion.

“You’re flipping Jarrett Allen to the Los Angeles Lakers for Austin Reeves and Dalton Knecht,” said O’Connor. This proposal certainly sent his guest host, John Fanta, to exclaim “WOW”. Yes, it certainly is deserving of a WOW, indeed.

Jarrett Allen going to the Lakers was also proposed as part of a Four-Team NBA Trade by ESPN’s Kevon Pelton. However, instead of Austin Reaves, it was Gabe Vincent who was being traded off to the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Chicago Bulls would get Dalton Knecht. Either way, Knecht was on the chopping block.

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA season proved that the Cleveland Cavaliers have what it takes to fight for the championship. At the same time, their Conference Semi-Finals elimination showed that the team could still improve on offense. As highlighted by TWSN reporter Marissa Myers, the need is to trade for another scorer who could reduce the offensive pressure from Donovan Mitchell. Austin Reaves, who averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds in 73 regular-season games, can be just that.

Right from his rookie season, Dalton Knecht proved himself to be a star in the making. Out of 78 games, he started in 16 and averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

Despite this, there is a strong belief amongst fans that the player won’t be with the Lakers next season. After all, the team had attempted to trade him back in February, to the Charlotte Hornets, in exchange for 7-foot center Mark Williams. However, the trade was later rescinded amid reports that Williams had failed his physical. If the Lakers had gotten Mark Williams, maybe these trade proposals wouldn’t even be circulating. Nevertheless, it proved that the Lakers were willing to move on from Knecht, and they will do it if it means getting a Center.

Rob Pelinka might not be too inclined to trade off Austin Reaves, if it came to it in the end. After all, as the GM made it clear, he does not find the player to be a wasteful resource on the offensive front.

Rob Pelinka wasn’t concerned about Austin Reaves fitting with LeBron James & Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic’s acquisition elevated the Los Angeles Lakers to a high-footing. The team now had not one, but two renowned scorers of the modern NBA on the same team.

Furthermore, it also made it clear that there was a new face of the franchise to replace LeBron James once he retires. However, the Slovenian’s arrival also raised concerns about the future of the Lakers’ other scorers, including Austin Reaves. After all, his role as a shooting guard could easily be covered by Doncic if needed. Fortunately, Rob Pelinka made it clear that these recent changes were not putting Reaves in danger.

Back in early April, the Lakers’ GM gave an interview to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. In the same, he revealed that “In the monthlong process of the Luka Doncic trade discussions, of course, you’re thinking about the players you may possibly have to trade in a deal like that, AD and Max Christie. [But] one of the people I was thinking of the most in my head was just AR, because I knew how close he had gotten to Max and AD and I knew bringing in another primary ball handler would have implications for him.”

Pelinka further added that, “My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together. And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody.”

via Imago Mar 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves’ performance did not decline after Luka Doncic came in. It went up. The same player who averaged 17.9 points in January was averaging 22 points in February, 23.3 points in March, and 23.2 points in April. He scored his career high of 45 points about a week after Luka Doncic’s trade, becoming the 4th Laker in the last twenty years to score at least 45 points. Therefore, there is no denying the player can fit in.

However, his high stats might end up being used against him to entice teams to a trade deal. In the end, it all depends on Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ front office. Whether Reaves might become a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers is something that remains to be seen.