Rob Pelinka’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker Plan Falters as Malik Beasley’s Woes Open Doors for 2 Teams

“This isn’t just depth, it’s a confidence statement. Pelinka is effectively telling the NBA, ‘We’re not playing around.’ Pairing Claxton’s lob threat and charge-taking with NAW’s off-ball cutting and catch-and-shoot abilities gives head coach J.J. Redick a diversified toolkit” wrote Fadeaway World reporter Eddie Bitar recently. While the Lakers are prioritizing filling the Center position to cover the defense, the team can also always get better offensively. Over the last few days, several reports have linked Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Lakers, thanks in part to his versatile scoring role, which would fit well alongside LeBron James and co.

People were so confident about Rob Pelinka’s pursuit of the Timberwolves’ free agent that Online sports book Bovada had the Lakers as a +235 favorite to become Alexander-Walker’s next team. However, hope you weren’t among the ones who went all in. After all, unfortunate circumstances have opened the chance for Walker to be pursued by other teams.

ESPN’s Shams Charania recently touched base on some major news rocking the NBA world. He confirmed live that Detroit Pistons star Malik Beasley is now reportedly under investigation by the U.S. District Attorney’s office regarding gambling allegations tied to league games. Charania claimed that these alleged bets were made during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The player’s attorney has reportedly made it clear that “An investigation is not a charge. Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the US Constitution”.

AD

Though no charges have been reportedly filed against Beasley yet, precautions are still being taken. Both Charania and the Bleacher Report initially confirmed that the Pistons have halted talks on finalizing a 3-year $42 million contract that would have brought Beasley back after he became a free agent. Additionally, talks around the league for Beasley are allegedly set to be put on pause, too.

New reports now reveal that the Detroit Pistons are allegedly moving on from Malik Beasley and targeting Nickeil Alexander-Walker. After all, Beasley’s exit leaves the position for a guard open. A guard who can be part of a backcourt with Cade Cunningham, handling both defense, three-point shooting, and generating offense.

However, the changed circumstances have not only brought out interest from the Detroit Pistons. Another team that is now in contention for Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the Atlanta Hawks. Back in April, ‘Soaring Down South’ reporter Joshua Buckhalter listed Malik Beasley as a veteran target to be pursued in the off-season. No sooner had the allegations against the Pistons player made waves, however, than the Hawks emerged to pitch themselves as the Canadian shooting guard’s new home.

Being a 3-and-D player, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would fit right in with the Pistons. After all, according to Athlon Sports’ Cholo Martin Magsino, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff loves players like him, who can make use of Cunningham’s passes to dish out threes. While Nickeil Alexander-Walker can grow and find success with the Pistons, he might not get the minutes he wants playing for the Pistons. After all, Jaden Ivey, who is set to return in the 2025-26 season, might take them up for himself.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks hold the advantage of being able to comfortably absorb Alexander-Walker into their $25.3 million traded player exception that was created when Dejounte Murray was shipped to New Orleans around a year ago.

With both teams entering the ring now, the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers securing the 26-year-old shooting guard seem lower. Therefore, Rob Pelinka will now have to scramble. Though things have gotten tough for the Lakers’ GM, it could have been worse. Malik Beasley could have been on their team amidst these allegations.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers were rumored to acquire Malik Beasley to assist Luka Doncic and LeBron James

Rob Pelinka is someone who has had Malik Beasley on his radar for a while. Back in March 2023, NBA reporter Michael Scotto, Rob Pelinka, “has had interest in Beasley for a while”. If ‘for a while’ was back in 2023, we can only imagine how much Pelinka would have wanted him this year. Probably a lot, as the Pistons star was amongst the first choices for the Lakers GM when looking at how to further help the newly formed duo of Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

According to reports published in February, the Los Angeles Lakers were eyeing a move to bolster their three-point shooting. Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley emerged as an acquisition target.

Having averaged 3.9-9.3 (41.6%) 3-pointers, along with 5.6-13.1 (43.0%) field goals and 1.2-1.7 (67.9%) free throws, Beasley had proven himself as an offensive force. Malik Beasley had previously been with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was traded to the team back in February 2023. However, in June 2023, the Lakers declined Beasley’s team option, and he became a free agent. Despite that, he was able to play 26 games with LeBron James and co, and start in 14.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After Luka Doncic’s acquisition, there was a need for a reliable perimeter shooter who could complement both the Slovenian and the NBA All-Time Scorer. Adding Beasley would have provided the team with a consistent drive-and-kick option.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Looking back now, it seems certain that the Los Angeles Lakers made the right call. Unfortunately, they should have also moved on, Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Now, it is going to be an interesting ‘fight’ between 3 teams.