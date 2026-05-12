Rob Pelinka’s Promise to Luka Doncic Means Multiple Lakers Stars Are in Trouble After Playoffs Elimination

March felt like a movie for the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Doncic was running the show, LeBron James looked ageless, and Austin Reaves kept delivering in the biggest moments. Then everything cracked when both Reaves and Doncic left with injuries. While the former returned at the end of the first round of the playoffs, the latter missed everything. And Monday’s 0-4 sweep against the Oklahoma City Thunder closed this season brutally. Now comes the harder part for LA: figuring out where this broken season leaves them next.

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Before the Slovenian star put pen to paper on his 3-year, $165 million contract extension, Rob Pelinka sold a far bigger picture to Doncic and his camp. The Lakers were chasing urgency, not patience. Internal growth alone was never going to satisfy the front office. Instead, Pelinka hinted at bold swings, bigger roster moves, and a win-now blueprint built to keep Luka competing for championships instead of waiting through another slow climb.

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“Those promises were to give him a locker room full of his type of players, to find him replicants, if not improvements, of the balanced roster he made a finals run with in Dallas in 2024 before the stunning trade that sent him west,” The Athletic’s Dan Woike wrote.

League sources say the Lakers still have a very clear shopping list around Luka Doncic. The front office wants an explosive center who can fly above the rim like Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, though with fewer injury scares attached.

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Meanwhile, athletic two-way wings remain a major priority because the roster badly needs defensive bite and reliable shooting. On top of that, LA is hunting for a long-term playmaker who can ease the pressure off Doncic. If the Lakers do pull off an overhaul to give Luka a dream team, then several names from the roster will wave their goodbyes. Names like Deandre Ayton, Dalton Knecht, and even Rui Hachimura could face a trade.

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Statistically speaking, the 2025-26 Los Angeles Lakers looked sharper on paper than the 2023-24 Dallas Mavericks in several areas. Los Angeles won 53 games compared to Dallas’ 50, shot a sizzling 50.2% from the field against 48.1%, and also posted a stronger 60.9 TS% besides better defense with 8.5 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Dallas averaged more points at 117.9, hit 14.6 threes nightly, and reached the NBA Finals because the roster perfectly amplified Luka Doncic’s strengths instead of forcing him to carry every weakness alone. That Dallas group gave Doncic vertical threats like Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II. Extra creators, spacing, energy, and defenders who covered chaos before it exploded.

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Therefore, Rob Pelinka’s promise makes complete sense. The Lakers already have the star power. But Luka’s deepest playoff run came with role players built exactly for his style. Pelinka clearly wants Los Angeles to mirror that blueprint around Doncic before another championship window slips away.

Luka Doncic spoke up after the Lakers’ playoff exit

On April 2, when Luka Doncic fell on the floor at Paycom Center, many foresaw the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff destiny. “This team wouldn’t make it past Round 1,” many experts said. Well, they did. They struggled a bit against the Houston Rockets, yes, but nothing matches the battle they had to put up against the OKC Thunder. Because a 0-4 clean sweep is a nightmare for the Lakers. After the heartbreak, Doncic spoke to the media. “It’s very frustrating. This is the best time to play basketball. I was sad not to be able to help my team,” he said.

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What stood out most was how clearly he pushed back on the noise around his situation. Reports claimed his return was closer than expected. He quickly shut those rumors down. “I know some people wanted me back, but obviously, I wasn’t close to clearing,” Luka said. “There was some stuff in the media that went out that wasn’t true. Nobody, all those people, they don’t know my MRIs. So it wasn’t really true. If I could be out there, I would be 100 percent. Everybody in that room knows that.”

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Luka Doncic closed the 2025-26 NBA season with 64 appearances. He averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. And now with a long postseason ahead, it will be interesting to see whether Rob Pelinka keeps his promise or not.