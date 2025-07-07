Rob Pelinka Sends Clear Message To DeAndre Ayton After Formalizing 16.6-Million Lakers Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers just made a move that could reshape their future in the paint. DeAndre Ayton, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, is officially a Laker after signing a two-year, $16.6 million deal, which includes a player option for the 2026–27 season. He’ll wear No. 5—joining a franchise where dominant big men have historically defined eras.

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager, had high praise for the new addition. “Deandre’s size, mobility and athleticism will allow both paint scoring and paint protection,” Pelinka said. “Deandre’s playoff experience as a starter on an NBA Finals team also aligns well with our ultimate Lakers championship aspirations.”

But this deal wasn’t just about roster need—it was mutual interest. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, both Ayton and Luka Doncic were “motivated” to play together. The two share an agent, Bill Duffy, and reportedly pushed to align in Los Angeles after the Lakers’ glaring lack of size was exposed in their playoff loss to the Timberwolves.

Ayton posted solid numbers last season—14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds on 56.6% shooting for Portland. Yet expectations in LA are never just about stats. With legends like Kareem, Shaq, and Pau in the rearview mirror, Ayton enters with the weight of legacy on his shoulders.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic remains the centerpiece. Eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension on August 2, his willingness to collaborate with Ayton could signal long-term commitment.

Ayton’s arrival isn’t just a roster move—it’s a statement.

(This is a building story…)