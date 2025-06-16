Rob Pelinka Set to Battle 5 Teams for Jaren Jackson Jr. in $32M Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Memphis Grizzlies trading Desmond Bane was a shocker. But there’s a good chance this might not be the end of it. With the Western Conference packed with competitive teams, Bill Simmons feels this trade was the Grizzlies waving the “white flag”. Naturally, other dominoes might fall if that is true. And there are really two names to focus on – Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Morant is obviously the star, a pinnacle talent who marked Memphis’ recent rise. Simmons feels his huge contract makes it difficult for many teams to trade for him. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. is on a friendly contract. A number of suitors could be prepared to give the modern-day big a new home. And the Ringer analyst believes the Lakers have a great shot.

“The fact that he only makes 23 million bucks makes him tradable to every team in the league. Not that every team would need him or want him, but it’s just a completely different type of trade,” Simmons pointed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Like, you’re talking about the Lakers. Not that, you know, but they could literally get him for Reaves and Rui and all their picks. It’s stuff like that that can’t really happen when you’re talking about a guy making $45-50 million a year,” he continued on the Bill Simmons podcast.

AD

via Imago Jan 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) reacts after defeating the Houston Rockets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Purple and Gold have been hunting for a center since the last trade deadline. In the same window, they got Luka Doncic, Rob Pelinka also traded for Mark Williams. A failed physical rescinded that transaction with the Charlotte Hornets. But now, the Grizzlies’ move gives them a chance at attaining an All-Star caliber center without having to lose much in the process.

Albeit, this doesn’t come lightly. Simmons is sure that Jaren Jackson Jr. will attract a lot of interest from around the league. Notably, he feels the Utah Jazz, Spurs, Rockets, Nets, and Pistons all have a realistic shot at making a trade as such possible.

However, this is considering Bill Simmons is right. If he is, the Lakers could see themselves having a long-term co-star to Luka Doncic. With LeBron James’ retirement around the corner, they will have cap space to offer JJJ an extension next season. But what if the Grizzlies’ trading Desmond Bane meant their confidence in trusting Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. more?

The Grizzlies are looking at the long run?

The Lakers, tempted by having a stretch five besides Luka Doncic for the long term, could make a run for JJJ. Reaves and Hachimura’s combined $32 million sounds ample to seal the deal. But for a second, let’s focus on the Bane trade again. The Grizzlies received four first-round picks along with depth pieces in Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

On paper, the Grizzlies are still a competitive team in the West. The advantage they hold up their sleeves is how affordable their roster is. Currently, they have only allotted $133 million, barring the 16 overall pick in this year’s draft. With JJJ being extension eligible, this could have also been a play to free up space to offer him a bigger contract.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Furthermore, giving Jaren Jackson Jr. a contract he desires would still leave the Grizzlies enough room to maneuver. Their roster doesn’t need to be packed to stay relevant in the conference. With unprotected first-rounders in 2028 and 2030, they have the infrastructure to build around Morant and JJJ without spending much.

At the same time, in the coming years, teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder will have to make some tough decisions about their roster, too. It’s an unlikely play. However, Jaren Jackson Jr. fits the ‘grit and grind’ mold in Memphis. He’s a defensive-minded center with a diverse offensive arsenal. Keeping all three stars together wouldn’t have offered them future flexibility. But now, the Grizzlies can make that choice.

Do they wait for their turn and trade away another of their stars, or keep the core with the potential of having another star in the future? It’s a tough pick from a business standpoint. But players like Jaren Jackson Jr. don’t roll out as often.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How do you think the Memphis Grizzlies should play this out? Let us know your views in the comments below.