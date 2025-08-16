Rob Pelinka Urged to Take Drastic Action Against Slovenia After Luka Doncic Injury vs Latvia

The LA Lakers are betting on Luka Dončić to bring their next title and LeBron James’ last. Dončić is their big play for the 2026 season, and the half-season in purple and gold was enough to convince fans that it was the right one. After the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded away Doncic, he averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while leading the Lakers to the playoffs, where they lost in round 1 against Minnesota.

Fans were further encouraged when a ‘fit’ Dončić played against Germany in their first friendly. However, he wants to be at his best for the upcoming season and the EuroBasket because of which Doncic missed Slovenia’s recent friendly games, citing rest. Dončić was taking no risks, but he decided to suit up against Latvia, and almost immediately regretted that decision.

After cooking Latvia in the first half, scoring 26 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals, Dončić was hustling to defend the Latvian guard when disaster struck. He lost his balance, crashed under the rim into a Latvian forward, along with his teammate. He immediately grimaced in pain and was seen clutching his right knee.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Slovenia’s medical trainer rushed over to assess the situation, Dončić, still hurting, made his way to the locker room, leaving fans holding their breath. “Source tells me that he’s avoided any serious injury on the play.” Wrote Dan Woike of the Athletic. This incident was enough to scare the daylights out of the Los Angeles fans and call for an extreme reaction from the Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka.

AD

Lakers Fans Panic After Luka Dončić Injury Scare

Dončić looked anything but rusty in his limited time on the court. It was looking too promising for the Lakers as a slender Dončić put down 3-pointers and signature blocks while being on pace for a triple-double when he was forced out of the game with the injury. For the Lakers fans, it finally signaled the arrival of a new Luka, but they were harshly reminded of his injuries, and they immediately went crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One fan wanted to call back Luka immediately, writing, “No more play. Pelinka on international call” I mean, the Pelicans did keep Zion Williamson from participating in the FIBA World Cup in 2019, and things from behind the scenes have been done before but Luka is motivated to play for his national team and Slovenia definitely want the arguably best player in the world on the court for as much time as possible. “And he’s baaaack!”The team wrote announcing his return, perfectly displaying the enthusiasm.

However, considering his injury history, another fan was quick to write in the same sentiment, “Go sit yo a– down man it’s a whole season coming up @luka7doncic.” Understandably, Lakers fans want an injury-prone Dončić to play it safe for the gruelling NBA season. Dončić has had calf strains and contusions, as well as ankle and knee issues. He missed a month last season with a left calf strain ahead of the Lakers’ postseason run. It was one of the reasons the Mavericks traded him, as he hadn’t played the entire season regularly. However, considering his fitness revolution during his break, fans were hoping for a full-steam season, but no amount of work can prevent contact injuries, and the only solution is to “Shut him the f— down and get him on a flight back to LA now,” like another fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fueled by doubts from the Mavericks, he went all-in by revamping his diet, experimenting with cutting-edge training, and even picking up new sports. The transformation was dramatic: a leaner physique and a jaw-dropping 31-pound weight drop. Another Lakers fan explained that even if the injury is not serious, it might be built up, writing, “Wear & tear on Luka Doncic’s body before Regular Season NBA games. A concern for the Lakers.”

It’s these small injuries that could prove to be worse later on. He can work to be as fit as he wants, but Dončić is not leaving an inch when it comes to those 50-50 plays, and that’s when injuries can strike. If Dončić is out, then the Lakers are half the team they are with him. And to make matters worse for them, the more intense part of the offseason is yet to arrive as the Euro Basket begins later this month with Dončić’s Slovenia are grouped with Belgium, France, Iceland, Israel, and Poland. They are considered the ‘dark horses’ of the tournament, as there is a chance Slovenia goes deep, increasing the chances of another Dončić injury.