Rob Pelinka’s $240M Plan for Austin Reaves Revealed Amid Jazz Rumors – Report

From signing a two-way contract to proving his worth, to now being the second scoring option for the team, it has been quite a journey for Austin Reaves. He has already rejected a four-year extension worth almost $90 million. However, GM Rob Pelinka is not sweating over other teams’ offers. Here is why.

“The Los Angeles Lakers plan to offer Austin Reaves a five-year, $240 million contract this offseason once unrestricted free agency begins,” according to Lakers Daily.

The 27-year-old star is expected to decline his 2026-27 player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. The LA franchise, though, has “no fear” of losing the undrafted guard. Their belief is strong because Reaves has repeatedly insisted on finishing his career with the Purple and Gold.

“I try not to think about it, honestly,” Reaves told Dave McMenamin of ESPN back in November about free agency. “I’ve said it a million times. I want to be in L.A. I love it. Even though the other extension was turned down, that doesn’t mean that I’m trying to go get a f—— gigantic number that don’t make sense. I want to be here, I want to win. I want to do everything that can help this organization be better. So I don’t try to think about those things.”

With LeBron James widely expected to leave the Lakers, Reaves could also become the second-most financially valuable player on the team. This will also match his numbers on the court. Reaves is putting up 23.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old has gradually increased his points-per-game average every season with the Lakers, something that the top brass, including Rob Pelinka in LA, will be impressed by. He also has a close relationship with both head coach JJ Redick and LeBron James.

Now, the path seems straightforward. Reaves will decline his player option, hit the open market, and re-sign with Los Angeles on a max deal before the summer ends. However, there could be a roadblock.

Austin Reaves has surprise suitors in the West

Financially, Austin Reaves’ potential $48 million per year contract will be only behind Luka Doncic’s $49.8 million salary next season. There could be a scenario in which the Lakers consider trading the guard to gain more flexibility in building a larger championship-caliber supporting cast.

“I’ve heard that the Utah Jazz like Austin Reaves. I don’t think that’s a shock, but I’ve heard that that’s one of the teams that’s interested in Austin Reaves,” Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report said. “Theoretically, do a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler, where Kessler’s and some draft compensation are coming to the Lakers, and Austin’s going to Utah.”

Utah’s interest makes sense. The Jazz are rebuilding and could use a high-IQ guard who can shoot, create offense, and help stabilize a young roster. Similarly, Kessler fits the Purple and Gold profile. He will strengthen their frontcourt defense and is considered a long-term solution at center.