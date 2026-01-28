Robert Pera Net Worth in 2026: Grizzlies Ownership Structure, Ethnicity, Relationship & More

There was a time when the Memphis Grizzlies were defined more by their limitations than their ambitions. That changed the moment Robert Pera entered the picture. Since assuming ownership, the American businessman and engineer has redefined the franchise’s trajectory—injecting resources, direction, and belief into a team that now competes with the West’s elite rather than merely coexisting with them.

The change in ownership in 2012 has brought significant success to the Grizzlies. Before Pera took over, the Grizzlies had only reached the playoffs twice. However, they reached the playoffs in each one of his first five campaigns with the team. In the first year of Pera’s ownership, the Grizzlies registered 56 wins in the regular season, which was a franchise record.

They also reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time. Overall, the Grizzlies had won more playoff games in the first two seasons of Pera’s ownership than they had in the previous 17 seasons in the NBA. However, Pera will hope that the team continues to grow in the right direction and achieves even more success over the next decade or so.

What Is Robert Pera’s Net Worth in 2026?

The Memphis Grizzlies owner, Robert Pera, is also the founder and CEO of Ubiquiti Networks, which makes wireless devices, antennas, and communication consoles. As of January 2026, Pera has a whopping net worth of $26.5 billion according to Forbes.

His company, Ubiquiti Networks, had a revenue of $2.6 billion in fiscal 2025. Pera holds 93% of the stake in the publicly traded firm.

How Is Robert Pera’s Ownership of the Memphis Grizzlies Structured?

Back in 2012, Robert Pera made the move to acquire the Memphis Grizzlies from their previous owner, Michael Heisley. He teamed up with two minority partners, Steve Kaplan and Daniel E. Strauss, who approximately owned around 30% of the Grizzlies, as per ESPN. The terms of agreement included a buy-sell clause, which both Kaplan and Straus triggered in the fall of 2017.

It allowed both the minority stakeholders an opportunity to buy the team out of Pera. Once the clause was triggered, the trio negotiated for 60 days to strike a deal before Kaplan and Straus submitted binding bids. Klaus and Straus both submitted bids; Straus had the higher bid, and Pera agreed to match it, helping Straus to buy out his stake.

Throughout the uncertain process of ownership, Pera strongly maintained his stance of keeping the franchise in Memphis. “Committed to Memphis as an NBA market and as the home of the Grizzlies,” he emphasized in a letter to fans.

What Is Robert Pera’s Religion & Ethnicity?

Hailing from San Carlos, California, Robert Pera is an American engineer and businessman. He went to the University of California and started his first computer services company during high school. Pera also provided networking and databases to local businesses. He had had a strong interest in basketball since childhood and also played for his school team.

After graduation, Pera landed a job at Apple. It was a dream come true for him as he was a fan of Steve Jobs. Initially, he worked on Apple’s Wi-Fi devices to ensure compliance with the Federal Communications Commission’s electromagnetic emissions standards. His experience at Apple eventually helped him build his own company.

Is Robert Pera in a Relationship or Married?

While he is one of the richest owners across US Sports, there’s hardly any information about his family and personal life. According to the GoodReturns website, he is married to Kimberly Pera and has two children together.

However, other sources have not confirmed the news, and until Pera himself confirms it or shares images of his family, wife, and children, we would not like to speculate much on this.

Is Robert Pera the Youngest NBA Owner Ever?

Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera, 47, is one of the youngest owners in the NBA. However, he is not currently the outright youngest NBA owner, as that title has been held by Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns. But in 2012, when he acquired the Grizzlies, Pera became the youngest controlling NBA owner.

Pera is also one of the youngest billionaires, and his soaring net worth of $24.5bn has helped him climb to the 39th spot on the Forbes 400 list in 2025.

Overall, under Pera’s leadership, the Memphis Grizzlies have tasted significant success. Now they are ready to hit the reboot button and start afresh with their young core, move away from their franchise cornerstone, Ja Morant.

It will be interesting to see how they move forward and how Pera instills his winning mindset into the team.