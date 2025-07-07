Rockets and Jalen Green Pen Mutual Farewell Message as Suns Front Office Sends Clear Directive

A blockbuster NBA trade has redefined the landscape for two franchises, but it’s the understated exchange of gratitude between Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets that’s capturing attention. As the dust settles, the focus shifts not just to the mechanics of the deal but to the message it sends about the future ambitions of both Houston and Phoenix Suns.

What many fans may not realize is that Green, despite being just 22, had already etched his name into Rockets history as the youngest player to lead the team in scoring for three consecutive seasons. This rare feat placed him in the company of franchise legends. And made his departure all the more significant for the Rockets’ evolving identity. The decision to move on from such a cornerstone talent hints at a calculated shift in organizational philosophy. One that’s mirrored by Phoenix’s aggressive pursuit.

Jalen Green’s move to the Suns was made official in a multi-team deal that sent ripples through the Western Conference. In the wake of the trade, Green shared a heartfelt message with Houston: “H town !!!! Thank you for everything 🖤 the support and love from day 1 is sum I’ll never forget🤞🏽 it’s 4ever.”

The Rockets, in turn, acknowledged his impact with a simple but telling post: “Thank you for everything, JG4 🤝”. These mutual farewells punctuate a four-year tenure in which Green averaged 20.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, and started every contest last season as Houston surged to the West’s No. 2 seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Green (@jalen) Expand Post

The Suns, meanwhile, wasted no time in clarifying their intentions. General Manager Brian Gregory praised Green as “an explosive scorer who has already shown impressive productivity across the board throughout his young career,” emphasizing his “athleticism and natural ability” and the “commitment to putting in the work that excellence requires.” Gregory’s remarks reflect a clear directive: Phoenix is betting on Green’s upside to help define the next chapter for a franchise eager to transition from its veteran-heavy core.

Houston Rockets’ General Manager opens up on Jalen Green

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for the Rockets, and fans are still catching their breath. At the end of June, the team made headlines by pulling off one of the boldest trades in recent memory — landing superstar Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. But as we know it, the move came at a price.

In exchange, Houston sent rising guard Jalen Green, gritty defender Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick in the NBA Draft to Phoenix. That pick was later used to select 7-foot-2 prospect Khaman Maluach, adding a fresh layer of intrigue to the already headline-worthy deal.

While the core of the trade was agreed upon in June, it didn’t become official until July 6. That gap allowed the two franchises — and a few more — to get creative. What started as a two-team trade expanded into an unprecedented seven-team mega deal, pulling in the Hawks, Nets, Warriors, Lakers, and Timberwolves to complete a web of interconnected moves.

However, with the dust finally settling, Rockets GM Rafael Stone didn’t miss the chance to acknowledge the contributions of those heading out. On Jalen Green, he shared with NBA.com:

“Jalen’s basketball journey over the past four years, from entering the league as a teenager to becoming an established NBA player, played a major role in the development of our team and organization. Off the court, Jalen’s kindness and commitment to teammates, coaches and staff were important parts of our culture.” Clearly, Jalen Green may be suiting up in Phoenix next season, but his impact on the Rockets won’t be forgotten anytime soon.