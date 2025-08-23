Rockets GM’s Comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Future All but Confirms Bucks Stance

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone may have just ended months of speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. Speaking on ESPN Radio’s Houston affiliate, Stone admitted that while the Rockets had inquired, Bucks GM Jon Horst quickly shut down any possibility of a deal.

“I deal well with Jon Horst, I really like him. Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that,” Stone revealed.

The Rockets, rumored to be monitoring Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, ultimately pivoted toward trading for Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets were widely viewed as the most logical suitor given their stockpile of draft picks, but Stone’s comments suggest Milwaukee never entertained moving their two-time MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That clarity reinforces the Bucks’ commitment to keeping Antetokounmpo through his current contract—while leaving the door open for free agency speculation in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a building story…)