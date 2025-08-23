brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NBA

Rockets GM’s Comments on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Future All but Confirms Bucks Stance

ByVed Vaze

Aug 22, 2025 | 11:37 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Houston Rockets GM Rafael Stone may have just ended months of speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee. Speaking on ESPN Radio’s Houston affiliate, Stone admitted that while the Rockets had inquired, Bucks GM Jon Horst quickly shut down any possibility of a deal.

I deal well with Jon Horst, I really like him. Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that,” Stone revealed.

The Rockets, rumored to be monitoring Antetokounmpo earlier this offseason, ultimately pivoted toward trading for Kevin Durant. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets were widely viewed as the most logical suitor given their stockpile of draft picks, but Stone’s comments suggest Milwaukee never entertained moving their two-time MVP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

That clarity reinforces the Bucks’ commitment to keeping Antetokounmpo through his current contract—while leaving the door open for free agency speculation in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

(This is a building story…)

AD

ADVERTISEMENT

Did the Rockets dodge a bullet, or miss a golden opportunity with Giannis staying in Milwaukee?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved