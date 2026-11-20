Tari Eason’s off-season relationship turmoil has spiraled further and taken a new legal turn. The dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, includes allegations of physical violence, damaged designer clothing, missing luxury items, and inflammatory social media posts. The controversy has also drawn the Houston Rockets star’s mother, Teroya Eason, into the spotlight.

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On November 19, 2026, a new report revealed that Tari Eason was pursuing further legal action against Rodriguez over allegedly missing belongings and damaged property.

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“According to court documents, obtained by TMZ … the Houston Rockets forward is pursuing claims against his former girlfriend, Marilyn Maritza Melo Rodriguez, alleging she entered his rental property without permission in June, destroyed a bunch of his clothes by pouring bleach on them, and swiped several expensive belongings.”

The missing items reportedly included a Louis Vuitton duffel bag valued at $15,000, a Rolex watch, Chrome Hearts glasses and other luxury belongings. Tari Eason stated his total losses, including the clothes allegedly ruined by bleach, amount to at least $92,000. He is reportedly seeking up to three times that amount under California law, along with additional damages and legal fees.

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The controversy regarding his personal life began in July 2026. The Rockets star filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Rodriguez. According to the court filing, Tari Eason claimed that the two had been dating before their relationship broke down. He alleged that his ex punched him in the face during an argument. The 25-year-old also claimed that she later went to his Airbnb and poured bleach over his designer clothing.

Tari Eason estimated the damage at around $92,000. The filing also mentioned alleged threats made by someone connected to Rodriguez. He claimed that the person threatened “break both of my legs” and “ki– me.” He told the court that the situation left him concerned about his safety. Then he requested protection covering his home, workplace, vehicle and places where he played or practiced basketball.

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A judge granted a temporary restraining order in July 2026. This was a temporary legal measure, not a final ruling that proved the allegations. Rodriguez disputed Tari Eason’s account. A source close to her told TMZ that the allegations were false and misleading. The source also claimed that the filing diverted attention from her own complaints about harassment and emotional distress.

Another major part of the controversy involved Rodriguez’s reported pregnancy loss. In late July, 2026, social media users began connecting Tari Eason’s Instagram activity with posts made by Rodriguez about the reported loss. This created speculation that the Rockets star was making fun of her situation.

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Then one of the most talked-about parts of the controversy was the involvement of Tari Eason’s mother. She took to X after Rodriguez’s posts began gaining attention. Her response made it clear that she was unhappy with the way the situation was being discussed online.

“You guys have to be so much smarter than this,” Teroya wrote on X. “I was hoping that this BULL—- never made it over to Twitter even after today she decided to post a bunch of their text messages. You know the cool part about me. I’m not stressing. That’s the thing about knowing the truth. @wagsunfilter3d got my message at 9 PM and turned the whole page private afterwards y’all wanna hear it here go. Go tag Marilyn. I don’t have to. I’ll see her in court.”

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Her comments became even more emotional when she addressed the pregnancy-loss controversy. Teroya said her son had been asking Rodriguez for a blood test. She questioned the circumstances surrounding the reported miscarriage and said she wanted answers. She also rejected the suggestion that Tari Eason had mocked Rodriguez’s reported loss.