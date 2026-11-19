The Houston Rockets have emerged as one of the Western Conference’s strongest teams early in the 2026-27 NBA season. But despite their impressive start, one NBA analyst believes they could make an enormous gamble to take another step toward championship contention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Bill Simmons has floated the idea of Houston pursuing three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, even if it means giving up Alperen Sengun, the team’s $185 million franchise center. The NBA analyst raised the possibility on his podcast, suggesting that pairing Jokic with Kevin Durant could turn the Rockets into an offensive powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do they just make one play for Joker and just see what Denver says? Because they can put Sengun in that trade, they can put Sheppard, they can put Capela’s expiring, they could put those swap picks they have, the Phoenix first,” Simmons said in a video shared on X by NBA Base.

Interestingly, Capela is on a three-year, $21.105 million deal with Houston that runs through the 2027-28 season. The contract is fully guaranteed, and the Rockets center is set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2028.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons believes Houston has enough assets to at least test the Nuggets’ willingness to discuss its franchise centerpiece. He specifically mentioned Sengun, Sheppard, Capela’s expiring deal, available pick swaps, and the Phoenix first-round pick as potential pieces of a blockbuster package.

He then explained why he believes Jokic would be worth such a significant investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They could just say, screw it, we’re going for the Sengun to Joker upgrade,” he said. “We’re gonna put Joker on this team and he solves every problem we have… Offensively they become a terror.”

There is certainly an argument for the proposed upgrade. Jokić is a three-time MVP and one of the most complete offensive players in NBA history. His scoring, passing, rebounding, and ability to control an offense would give Houston another dimension, particularly alongside Durant and young star Amen Thompson.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while the idea of adding one of basketball’s best players is difficult to dismiss, Houston has little reason to break up a promising core that has already established itself among the West’s top teams.

Sengun is hardly a player the Rockets need to replace. At 24, he is seven years younger than Jokic and already serves as Houston’s primary offensive hub. He is averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season, leading the team in all three categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston also has a promising supporting group featuring Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. With the Rockets sitting third in the Western Conference at 12-4, trading away a young All-Star center could disrupt the chemistry and development that have helped the team reach this position.

Jokic would undoubtedly make Houston more dangerous immediately. But giving up Sengun, Sheppard, and future draft capital for a 31-year-old center would also mean sacrificing much of the team’s long-term flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikola Jokic’s contract situation could create an opportunity for Houston and other teams

The reason Jokic has become a subject of trade speculation is his decision to delay signing a new extension with Denver.

The Serbian superstar reportedly passed on a four-year extension worth approximately $278 million during the 2026 offseason. Instead, he is expected to wait until the summer of 2027, when he could become eligible for a five-year supermax contract projected at around $359.5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-time MVP currently has a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He has indicated that he intends to remain with Denver and has said he would likely sign his next extension the following summer. Therefore, the delay should not automatically be interpreted as a sign that he wants out.

Still, the situation creates an interesting question for the Nuggets. Jokic is entering the later stages of his prime, and Denver must consider how its roster can remain competitive around him. If the organization eventually believes its championship window is narrowing, a younger franchise centerpiece such as Sengun could become an intriguing theoretical alternative.

That does not mean Denver would seriously entertain the proposed package. Jokic is the foundation of the franchise, and trading a three-time MVP would be an extraordinary decision regardless of the return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons also floated other possibilities for Houston, including pursuing Jokic’s teammate Jamal Murray or exploring a deal for Anthony Davis that could involve Durant.

“Do they think about going after Jamal Murray instead, with VanVleet and some contracts and a pick, and just try to upgrade a point guard? Do they try to figure out Anthony Davis, which I think KD would have to be involved? These are all things I’m sure they’re talking about,” Simmons added.

But those suggestions remain hypothetical. There is no indication that Houston is actively pursuing any of those players or that Denver has made Jokic available.

Ultimately, the Rockets may be better off staying patient. Jokic would be an incredible addition to almost any team, but Houston already has a young All-Star center, an emerging supporting cast, and a winning formula. Unless the opportunity to acquire a generational talent becomes genuinely realistic, sacrificing that foundation for a blockbuster trade would be an unnecessary risk.