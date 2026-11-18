Rockstar Games has given several Miami Heat players exclusive GTA 6 gift packages ahead of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI. Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jovic, Myron Gardner and Tim Hardaway Jr. have shared glimpses of customized PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, matching controllers and game boxes, with the gifts arriving just before the franchise’s Vice City-themed matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

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The gaming company’s collaboration with Miami has already brought a different look to the team’s home arena. The Heat are preparing to turn their November 18 game into an immersive Vice City experience, connecting the Miami-inspired setting of GTA 6 with the NBA.

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Mitchell shared his excitement through an Instagram Story, writing, “I’m about to deactivate my account because I’m about to lock in 🫡😂”. He followed it with, “It’s up !!!”

Gardner also shared a picture of his package, tagging Rockstar Games and thanking the company. The HEAT Realm shared a closer look at the exclusive gift packages on X, which feature customized gaming hardware.

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The customized packages feature PlayStation 5 Pro consoles with specially designed side plates. Their dark finishes include palm-tree detailing, GTA 6 branding, and illuminated stripes that transition between blue, teal, and pink. The design reflects the neon-inspired aesthetic associated with Vice City.

The consoles were presented inside fitted carrying cases, alongside two matching GTA 6-themed DualSense controllers and a game box. The controllers carry the same visual theme as the consoles, creating a coordinated collection rather than a standard gaming setup.

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Jovic and Hardaway Jr. also shared images of their packages, offering additional glimpses of the customized hardware. The different player posts show that the gifts were not limited to a single console design, with both darker and lighter finishes appearing in the shared images.

The packages are particularly notable because this customized PS5 Pro design has not been announced as a retail product. Neither Rockstar Games nor Sony has announced plans to make this specific console and controller collection available to consumers. The two companies appear to have created it specifically for the promotional collaboration.

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The gifts are part of a broader partnership between Rockstar Games and the Miami Heat. The two organizations announced “A Night in Vice City”, an event scheduled for November 18, when Miami hosts the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat’s official announcement confirmed that the collaboration would transform the Kaseya Center into a setting inspired by the fictional city from GTA 6.

The event includes a specially designed court, a new uniform, and additional game-night programming. The court’s pink and blue presentation brings the Vice City aesthetic onto the basketball floor, while the team’s special-edition uniform extends the theme to the players themselves.

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The Vice City takeover extends beyond the basketball floor. The Kaseya Center features a rooftop “Welcome to Vice City” sign, while the game-night experience includes GTA VI-inspired cars displayed outside the arena, music from the game’s radio stations, and themed activities. The arena will also feature concessions inspired by the fictional fast-food chains Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell. The special uniform brings Nike and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack into the collaboration, adding another major brand to the event.

The timing also gives the collaboration added significance. Miami’s matchup against Milwaukee takes place one day before GTA 6’s scheduled November 19 release. With the game approaching its launch, Rockstar’s partnership with the Heat offers a promotional connection between the gaming franchise and a major NBA event.

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The customized consoles bring the Vice City experience directly to the players, extending Rockstar’s promotional campaign beyond the arena. With the Heat transforming their home court into a real-world version of the game’s iconic setting, the collaboration has created a crossover between the NBA and one of gaming’s most anticipated releases.