Rudy Gobert Calls Out Anthony Edwards & Co. After Timberwolves Re-Sign Kyle Anderson

At least one person in Minnesota is happy about the Timberwolves’ latest move. Since the team officially re-signed veteran forward Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert had something to say. The big man was not only happy to have Slo Mo back, but he’s also sure he’s going to improve the team’s offense which is seemingly stagnant under the All-Star MVP.

Gobert offered a blunt assessment of the team’s offensive struggles over the past two seasons during a Tuesday practice. While he spoke at length what Anderson brings to the team, he took a subtle jab at his teammates to highlight a glaring deficiency in the team’s current dynamic.

“I think just passing the ball,” the 4x DPOY said when asked what the team was missing in its last two playoff pushes and left the reporters in splits. But was it really a joke? His comment suggested that while the roster is loaded with scoring talent like Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, it has lacked the fundamental “connector” mentality required for championship-level execution.

When Gobert decided to be “honest,” he said that Slow Mo filled gaps with ball movement. “I’m not going to [sugarcoat it], but like yeah, someone that is looking to pass the ball to his teammates, you know? I think that’s—I mean, simple, right?”

Gobert emphasized that Anderson’s return fixes a specific void in the locker room that the younger core has yet to fully master. “He’s a connector. Someone that you know that makes plays for his teammates,” the French star added. He almost pointed notes about the team’s “urgency” and “habits” that need to improve if they are to capitalize on their current window.

While it sounds like an honest review of Slo Mo’s skills, it puts the spotlight on the chemistry between Minnesota’s ball-dominant stars and the veteran grit needed to facilitate them.

​Rudy Gobert is hoping veteran return will fix Timberwolves problem

​The reunion with Kyle Anderson is crucial for Minnesota as they look to find a balance between Anthony Edwards’ high-volume scoring and a cohesive half-court offense. Anderson, who previously served as a stabilizing force in the 2023-24 season, brings what Rudy Gobert describes is a “smart” and “unselfish” approach to the lineup.

Anderson’s return was reportedly the front office’s attempt to bring in a secondary playmaker who can reduce the load on Mike Conley and Edwards during this hectic stretch.

​Gobert’s critique of the team’s ball movement is backed by his belief that Anderson’s basketball IQ compensates for any perceived lack of spacing. “If you have a little less spacing but you have IQ, like, you can still be really, really good and I think Kyle definitely has that,” Gobert explained, noting that Anderson’s defensive versatility is equally vital.

Anderson’s capabilities that often turned stagnant possessions into shots is what earned him the moniker ‘Slow Mo.’ ​By bringing him back, Gobert and maybe even the Wolves are banking on maturity over raw athleticism to get them over the hump. But the big man is also challenging the team’s primary ball-handlers to pass the ball more to remain championship contenders.