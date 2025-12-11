Rui Hachimura Reveals Decision on Declining Potential 7-Figure Payday Ahead of Lakers-Spurs NBA Cup Game

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, forward Rui Hachimura shared a near-miss story as if it were nothing. A moment that sounded like a joke at first turned into something far more revealing about pressure and impulse.

Two years ago, the Lakers won the inaugural Cup, and each player on the roster received $500,00 in prize money. However, Rui Hachimura wasn’t thinking about long-term security. He told reporters ahead of their game against the Spurs:

“I was going to bet on the black, roulette… All 500,000… I didn’t do it. I got scared. I’m not going to lie.”

It wasn’t just empty talk. A $500,000 bet would’ve doubled into a $1 million payout in a single spin if things went right, a seven figure swing right there. Hachimura said that he instead spent the money on a car, and it’s easy to see why. The reality is that roulette bets, like any casino game, rarely work out, and it seems the reality and fear hit for Hachimura.

The moment makes sense when you zoom out too. Hachimura has been honest in the past about how much the Cup means for role players like him. The money hits different when you’re not a max contract guy, and he was a loud voice in saying that the first Cup chase for the Lakers was about the prize.

“We just want the money,” he said before last year’s Cup. “I think that’s the one thing … last year, we were very motivated. We have the big prize.”

This shows why the story has surfaced again, on the day of another high-stakes showdown. The Lakers are trying to recapture the energy from that run, and Hachimura telling that story isn’t just nostalgia, but how fast fortunes can swing, both on court and at the table.

Why Lakers-Spurs Feels Like the Real Western Conference Pressure Test

For all the noise around the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, it’s the Lakers and Spurs who look like the Western Conference’s biggest disruptors. LA has ripped off nine wins in their last 11 games, and San Antonio, even without Victor Wembanyama, has matched that energy with eight in their last 11.

With a ticket to Las Vegas on the line, and a likely matchup with the defending NBA champions waiting, today’s semifinal feels like a test of credibility for the two teams.

Imago Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (left) and guard Stephen Curry (right) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What makes the Spurs‘ surge hard to ignore is how they’ve done it. Wembanyama has missed close to a month, yet the offense has opened up behind Harrison Barnes’ consistent scoring, Julian Champagnie’s lights-out shooting, and Dylan Harper’s scoring off the bench. Paired with the electric guard duo of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox, the Spurs still look like a formidable challenger.

But LA has answers of it’s own. LeBron James seems to be back in form, with a season high 29 against the Philadelphia 76ers, and a game-winning pass to Rui Hachimura against the Toronto Raptors. They’re coming home after a strong road trip, and this rematch in the semis should be high, tense, and real consequences for the Western Conference’s power rankings.