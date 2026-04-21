Rui Hachimura Reveals Luka Doncic’s Impact From Bench as Lakers Star Returns to Team Practice

Luka Doncic made his return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ training facility. He didn’t do much. Head coach JJ Redick said Doncic was just playing a helping hand during practice. However, the Slovenian’s return has revitalised the Lakers after stealing an important Game 1 victory over the Houston Rockets. The players feel his energy.

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“Oh, it’s amazing you know. I think people don’t know how much impact Luka has not only on the court but off the court. He is a guy who will always be around. He always wants to be around with us. We love to see him around and just hanging out, talking. So yeah, really happy that he’s back finally,” said Lakers’ Rui Hachimura.

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The players haven’t forgotten the responsibilities on their shoulders. They know Luka Doncic needs some more time before he can return to the court. But it’s the small things that are adding value. “Just messing around with the coaches and the players and just the normal things you guys see on the camera, probably,” Hachimura added. Doncic was also on the bench during Game 1, offering advice and playfully celebrating his teammates.

Just his being around on a daily basis has uplifted the spirit of the team. At a time when every game matters more than ever, that little injection of Doncic’s infectious character brings a sense of calmness.

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The six-time All-Star is still recovering from his hamstring injury. However, there’s growing optimism around Luka Doncic potentially returning to the court sooner than expected. He travelled to Spain to receive specialised medical treatment to accelerate his recovery.

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If the treatment works well, Doncic could return at some point during the first-round series. The friendly schedule of their contest against the Houston Rockets serves as an additional advantage. The Lakers will get the same two days of rest before Game 3, similar to what they had after the first game of the series.

However, that doesn’t mean JJ Redick and the Lakers are waiting. The Purple and Gold still have a job to do. Defending home court is the top priority.

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The Lakers are looking to attack once again

The Houston Rockets had a big absence in Game 1. They were without seasoned forward Kevin Durant. The former MVP is dealing with a right knee contusion and only went through half a practice. His participation is ruled to be a game-time decision. But regardless of whether the Slim Reaper plays or not, the Lakers aren’t holding back.

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They still have their backs against the wall with injuries to both Doncic and Austin Reaves. Likewise, they are still desperate even after taking a one-nil advantage in the tie.

“Yesterday required an elevated recovery day. Today required an elevated focus. It was a longer film session. A decent amount of teach [and] talk on the court beyond just the practice session. Tomorrow is going to require an elevated sense of desperation on our part because they’re going to come in with that,” JJ Redick said ahead of Game 2.

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There are a few things the Lakers still need to clean up. While they did get 27 from Luke Kennard and an expert performance from LeBron James, the Lakers had 18 turnovers. That resulted in 24 second-chance points for the Rockets. They also gave up 21 offensive rebounds, creating a large second-chance points deficit. Regardless of whether KD returns or not, such mistakes could ultimately cost the Lakers a game at home.

Moreover, going 2-0 up would put the Lakers in a commanding position. Over the course of the NBA, teams with a 2-0 lead in the first round have advanced 93.7% of the time. Hence, with the Lakers’ injury crisis, it’s a Game 7 for the organization. Winning tomorrow gives the Lakers another three days of rest before resuming the series in Houston. It would also create a luxury.

Doncic could rest for longer, getting fully fit before he returns for the postseason. Everything boils down to the clash tomorrow. The Lakers know it, and are showing no signs of satisfaction after a pivotal Game 1 victory.