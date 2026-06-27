Rui Hachimura’s Future in Doubt as Lakers Target 6’9 Forward, Per Insider

Rui Hachimura ended the postseason with an elite 56.9% shooting from deep.

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The Japanese forward is an unrestricted free agent, and it seems the playoff performance wouldn’t lead to a contract from the Purple and Gold. After securing Austin Reaves’ extension, the next target for the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office is LeBron James and

an impact

‘A-list center’. That’s why Jovan Buha predicts a move away for the 28-year-old star

potentially

to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Let’s say the issue for me now is that they have completely remade this identity, where this was one of the biggest and toughest and most physical teams in the league that would just overwhelm you with their front-court size. Now, they’re a bit smaller,” said Buha on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

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“I think right now they have the taxpayer mid-level exception available, which is worth about $6 million. So you’re not like I think Rui Hachimura would be a great fit for them. You start at four. They could protect him defensively with McDaniels and Gobert.”

After trading away Julius Randle and

later

Naz Reid, the Timberwolves need a fit exactly like Hachimura. Someone who can shoot the ball and can be a 3-and-D wing option. Even though the Lakers have $50 million in cap space

projected depending on decisions

, it’s not straightforward to sign the Japanese forward.

On paper, LeBron James holds a

projected

$57.75 million contract

cap hold

for next season, which means this could completely wipe out their cap space. Rumors suggest that Bron could sign a contract for $30-$40 million. Then there is Kennard’s $13.2 million, Jaxson Hayes’ $6.6 million, Maxi Kleber’s $20.9 million, and finally Rui Hachimura’s $27.4 million cap hold.

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick with forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even ESPN’s Dave McMenamin suggests that Hachimura could become the “odd man out” if the Lakers prioritize other roster moves before addressing his contract.

Plus, if the Lakers stay below the first apron, they can exercise the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. Otherwise, that $9.4 room MLE instead.

Add Reaves’ new $185 million deal, and the scenario of LeBron coming back. Slowly, the dollars start disappearing. Plus, there was the promise to Luka Doncic that needs to be fulfilled. So, reports have consistently linked Rui Hachimura to a future away from the Lakers.

Who are the Lakers targeting instead of Rui Hachimura?

Robert Williams III, Walker Kessler, Mitchell Robinson, and Myles Turner remain some of the bigs that the Lakers are targeting. They have also shown interest in the 6’9 forward, Naz Reid, who was recently traded to the Hornets.

“Naz Reid is a big man the Lakers have strong interest in,” Brett Siegel reported. “But the Charlotte Hornets have not expressed to teams that they will make him available after being involved in the LaMelo Ball trade.”

This is consistent with Shams Charania’s report, which suggested that the Hornets have received multiple trade calls for Reid. But for now, the plan is to keep the former Wolves star, though he was ultimately traded. The Lakers’ pursuit also makes sense, since the now-Charlotte star was a skilled frontcourt piece who could stretch the floor, attack mismatches, and fit alongside different lineup combinations.

The 26-year-old has become a fan favorite in Minnesota and averaged 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 55.4% from two-point range and 36.6% from beyond the arc. He’s a capable shot blocker, averaging around 1 block per game in recent seasons.

He can be a good secondary rim protector, especially alongside another strong defender. Unlike Rui Hacimira, Reid provides enough defensive versatility that teams don’t have to hide him.