Rui Hachimura Sends Message on Trust Issues After Scoreless Lakers-Suns Game

The Lakers’ current power trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves can only do so much alone. When two of the three failed, the team faded. Against the Phoenix Suns, that imbalance showed clearly, as Los Angeles fell 125-108. What made the day look horrible? Rui Hachimura has an answer, who himself scored ‘0’ tonight playing 23 minutes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We just gotta trust each other, pass to each other,” Rui Hachimura said after the game, finishing scoreless with one rebound. “Luka and AR both have the ball all the time, so they get a lot of attention. All the other guys gotta be in the right spots and be ready to shoot. Be ready to make another play.”

Looking at the stats, you’d understand where Rui’s issues are. Luka Doncic finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in 32 minutes, while Austin Reaves added 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. LeBron James contributed 10 points, 3 assists, and 3 turnovers, including a timely three-pointer late in the fourth that extended his streak of consecutive double-digit games to 1,297.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Things took a turn in the second quarter. Doncic racked up four turnovers, and Reaves added four more of his own, as the Suns went on a 35-21 tear to seize control. Doncic’s nine turnovers tied a career high, with all nine directly leading to steals for Phoenix, the most live-ball turnovers by any player in a single game this season.

“That was my fault,” Doncic admitted. “No way I can have nine turnovers in a game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What if the ball had been passed? Could the outcome of the game have been different? But Rui knew his role was set.

Since arriving in Los Angeles, Hachimura has had to adjust his game. Once a go-to option in the mid-to-low post, he’s now been tasked with spacing the floor and occasionally taking pull-up shots, fitting into a system where Doncic, LeBron, and Reaves dominate the offense. The shift hasn’t changed his mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m not trying to be a superstar or anything. I’m just trying to help the team win,” Rui had said earlier. Navigating this dynamic isn’t easy, but Hachimura and the other role players know their roles. “We’ve been great. This is one game we kind of messed up,” Rui said.

Time to rethink Rui’s role might be JJ Redick’s next move

Before the Lakers tipped off against the Suns, Rui Hachimura was quietly carving out one of the best stretches of his career. He had become the kind of complementary weapon every superstar dreams of having. He’s averaging a career-high 14.8 points per game this season, while also posting his best shooting numbers ever: 54.5% from the field, 46.1% from three, and a true shooting percentage of 65.2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply put, the Lakers’ spacing has never looked better. Hachimura’s presence on the perimeter is invaluable. With the Lakers ranking just 20th in NBA 3-point percentage at 35.2%, having a sharpshooter like Rui has been a game-changer. Whether coming off the bench or supporting the starters, he’s been reliable, consistent, and uncomplaining.

But while Rui has shone individually, there’s one pairing that hasn’t clicked as hoped. He and Deandre Ayton. The two have shared 395 minutes over 16 games this season, posting a net rating of -1.1 together (stats as per before the Suns’ game). Offensively, they’re solid at 117.3, but defensively, things get tricky; the duo’s rating sits at 118.4, leaving the Lakers vulnerable.

The solution? Split them up. Hachimura pairs better with Jaxson Hayes, where their net rating jumps to 2.4, with stronger defense at 111.9, even if the offense dips slightly to 114.3.

ADVERTISEMENT

JJ Redick is already tinkering with lineups, and it might be time to rethink Rui’s role, too. Could a new pairing unlock the next level for both him and the Lakers? Only time will tell.