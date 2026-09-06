“Ruins Franchises”: Fox Analyst Makes Damning Kawhi Leonard Claim After Clippers’ Hefty Punishment

The NBA may have delivered one of the harshest punishments in league history to the Los Angeles Clippers. But many believe it was only a slap on the wrist for Kawhi Leonard. In fact, Fox Sports analyst Kelvin Washington stated that the two-time MVP came out of the scandal looking like the biggest winner.

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The NBA concluded that the organization committed multiple salary-cap violations involving Leonard. The Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks, fined $30 million, and saw owner Steve Ballmer suspended for a year. Even executives Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker received suspensions. Meanwhile, the 2019 Champion was ordered to pay $700,000. Rob Parker, co-host of the Odd Couple show, read a fan’s question during the broadcast:

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“Did Kawhi deserve a harsher punishment today from the NBA?” He continued, “Kelvin says yes. I say they got it right.”

Then Washington did not hesitate. “Kawhi won, boy,” he said, before adding, “He robbed the NBA.” Kelvin then took the argument a step further. “He only plays 10 games a year. Ruin franchises. Kawhi Leonard won.”

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The comment was blunt, but throughout the broadcast Washington had made his stance obviously clear. It reflected the increasingly uncomfortable legacy of Kawhi Leonard’s time with the Clippers.

The Clippers’ pursuit of Leonard in 2019 was tied directly to their blockbuster acquisition of Paul George. To complete that deal, Los Angeles sent Oklahoma City a package that included Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and multiple first-round picks. Gilgeous-Alexander has since become a back-to-back MVP and an NBA champion. Now add the five first-round picks the NBA has taken away.

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The total cost connected to the Leonard-George era reaches 10 first-round picks, two pick swaps and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. In hindsight, it is an extraordinary price for a run that never produced a championship or even a Finals appearance.

The Clippers did reach the Western Conference finals once, but injuries repeatedly disrupted Kawhi Leonard’s tenure. His availability became another source of frustration. That’s why Washington’s biggest concern was not simply about the dollars that Kawhi Leonard had to pay as a fine. But it was the message the punishment could send to other players.

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“If I’m another star player, my new thing from this is why not? Didn’t hurt me,” he said.

Washington argued that another star could look at the situation and conclude there is very little personal jeopardy to taking a similar risk. He suggested that a player could essentially approach another team and say, ‘If you want me badly enough, find creative ways to make the deal more attractive. ‘ The player could still receive his contract, keep playing and, even after an investigation, potentially face nothing more severe than a financial penalty.

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Washington later explained that a player could theoretically look at the situation and think the risk was worth taking. Since there was no season-long suspension and Kawhi Leonard was not banned from the NBA. Plus, his contract was not voided.

The punishment did not carry the kind of career-altering consequences. And that is why Kawhi Leonard’s punishment has become such a major talking point. But there is a reason why the two-time Finals MVP was not forced to incur huge fines.

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The NBA’s investigation found that the Clippers facilitated off-court income opportunities between Leonard and four companies doing business with the team. The league also found that personal expenses were paid for Leonard and members of his representation.

The NBA fined him $700,000. His uncle and former business manager, Dennis Robertson, was banned from conducting business with NBA teams and affiliates for five years. The difference is because the NBA’s investigation did not establish that Kawhi Leonard was personally involved in every business decision.

In fact, the league instead found violations involving conduct carried out through Robertson on Leonard’s behalf. Leonard accepted responsibility for lapses in judgment within his inner circle while maintaining that he acted in good faith. That’s why the league took no major action like suspending Kawhi Leonard.