“Run Out of Golden State”: Stephen Curry Urged to Leave Warriors After LeBron James’ Decision ‘Cripples’ Them

The Golden State Warriors spent the offseason chasing one dream: LeBron James. They came away with nothing. While other contenders reshaped their rosters, the Dubs stood still and failed to land even a single free agent. That leaves Stephen Curry carrying the same aging core once again. With LeBron’s move to Philadelphia now official, the Warriors must confront a reality they cannot ignore.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Analyst Jason McIntyre shredded the Warriors front office in the latest episode of The Herd. “Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are very clearly the biggest losers in the LeBron sweepstakes,” he said. “They put all of their eggs in the LeBron basket and came up empty because he picked the East Coast.” On one hand, you truly cannot blame the Bay for being hopeful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rich Paul hinted that LeBron‘s decision would largely depend on his happiness. Many interpreted that as a preference to remain on the West Coast, close to family, while teaming up with close friends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green in Golden State. However, happiness meant, “I want to win another championship.” McIntyre pointed out, “But what LeBron going to Philly did was cripple the Warriors.”

Graphics floating on social media suggest that every team across the league has added free agents to their rosters this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers added nine of them, probably the highest so far. However, the Golden State Warriors added none. Their only upside so far is drafting Yaxel Lendeborg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Michigan product has generated excitement and could even open the season in the starting lineup. Still, optimism alone cannot hide the bigger picture. Sportsbooks have placed Golden State’s projected win total at just 41.5 games. Since lifting the championship in 2022, the Warriors have never crossed 48 wins. Their only two playoff series victories both stretched to 7 games, and Stephen Curry carried the load each time against the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets. ” Curry should run out of Golden State. This is no way to end things,” McIntyre advised.

At 38, expecting Steph to rescue every season feels increasingly unrealistic. Meanwhile, questions about the franchise’s direction keep piling up. Bob Myers left before the roster entered its toughest phase, leaving Mike Dunleavy to navigate it. The front office also failed to maximize two top 10 draft picks. James Wiseman never became the answer, while Jonathan Kuminga appears headed for a third team after clashing with Steve Kerr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Stephen Curry now enters free agency after this season, adding another layer of uncertainty. “I don’t want to see Steph Curry put up 60 in a regular season finale and not be in the playoffs. The NBA needs Curry in the playoffs,” McIntyre added. “He’s a phenomenal ambassador for the league. He’s probably the most well-liked player in the NBA.”

However, “I just think there’s everything to love about Steph Curry, except for the fact that he’s stuck on a crappy Golden State team going nowhere.” Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from his Achilles injury, won’t return until January or February 2027. Moses Moody’s injury will keep him away for most of the 2026-27 season. Al Horford is 40, and Kristaps Porzingis’ availability is unpredictable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Curry’s stuck on a bad team. Whether he wants to ask out or Golden State just lets him walk, this is a messy situation,” Jason McIntyre concluded. Stephen Curry personally wanted LeBron James to join the Warriors. But as soon as he joined the 76ers, Curry didn’t hide his true feelings.

Supposedly pointing towards the Dubs’ front office’s poor conviction, he said, “That’s why you don’t envision anything until it happens. There’s a lot of moving parts.” Meanwhile, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic believes Curry could be growing weary of the Warriors chasing another superstar. Instead, he may prefer a younger, deeper roster around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suddenly, Stephen Curry’s time with the Warriors feels tricky. And it all comes down to their failed attempts at acquiring LeBron James.