Russell Westbrook Announces Retirement After His Agent’s Scathing Comments on NBA Free Agency

Just moments earlier, the LA Lakers made history as the most expensive franchise sale in sports, changing hands for a reported $12.5 billion to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger. That same jaw-dropping number became the topic of a very different kind of NBA headline after former MVP Russell Westbrook dropped some emotional news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Russell Westbrook announced his retirement from the NBA on Wednesday after 18 seasons. He shared a tribute video titled “The Museum of Unspoken Answers,” narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video traced Westbrook’s career before Jordan closed with a question directed at him: “Now that you decided to step away from everything on your own terms, what are you the most proud of?” Westbrook offered no words in response, simply looking from the camera to the ground in silence.

His caption read: “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement landed just after his longtime agent, Jeff Schwartz, publicly criticized the state of the league’s free-agent market for veteran players. Using the Lakers’ record-breaking sale as his point of comparison. “Incredible, the Lakers sell for $12B, yet teams won’t spend on older vets because of current CBA rules. Thank you, Union,” Schwartz wrote.

NBA insider Marc Stein added to the comment shortly after, noting its significance given who Schwartz represents. “Strong criticism of the current landscape for veterans from prominent NBA agent Jeff Schwartz, who reps former All-Stars in the marketplace still seeking jobs such as Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love,” Stein wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russell Westbrook exits the league as one of the most statistically decorated players of his generation. He was the 2017 NBA MVP, a nine-time All-Star, a two-time scoring champion, and a nine-time All-NBA selection who led the league in assists three times.

He holds the NBA’s all-time record for triple-doubles with 209, having recorded six more in his final season with Sacramento. He finished his career with 27,176 points, 9,025 rebounds and 10,351 assists, making him just the second player in NBA history, alongside LeBron James, to surpass both 25,000 points and 10,000 assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his final season with the Kings, the 37-year-old also became the first guard in NBA history to top 9,000 career rebounds and passed Steve Nash and Mark Jackson to move into fifth on the league’s all-time assists list.

Drafted fourth overall by the OKC Thunder in 2008, Westbrook went on to play for seven franchises across his 18-year career. Oklahoma City, Houston, Washington, the Lakers, the Clippers, Denver and finally Sacramento, without ever winning a championship – the one accolade that eluded an otherwise historic résumé.

ADVERTISEMENT

His final season saw the Kings finish 22-60, tied for the worst record in the Western Conference. Westbrook remained a full-time starter and the team’s leading facilitator to the end, closing out a career defined as much by his relentless competitiveness as by the numbers themselves.