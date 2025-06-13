Russell Westbrook Declines Nuggets Option as $10M Unexpected Deal Reportedly in the Works

There were times Russell Westbrook turned back time when playing for the Denver Nuggets. The organization embraced him for his authentic style. His grit and relentless energy helped forge a great duo besides Nikola Jokic. But more than that, the Nuggets seemed to be the organization that really understood Brodie. They gave him the license to unleash his natural game. Hence, the recent news is stunning.

While on the podium during his introductory press conference, Westbrook didn’t hide his emotions. “I’m grateful for them allowing me to come here, and then second, getting here and allowing me to be who I’ve been my entire career,” he said about the team. And with a $3.5 million player option there to accept, most expected the former MVP to remain a Nuggets player.

That’s exactly where the tides turned.

According to Marc Stein, Russell Westbrook has declined his player option with the Nuggets. He had until June 29 to consider all of his options. The decision comes as a major surprise. While his minutes did drop in the playoffs, Westbrook was formidable in his time on the court. Averaging 13 points and 6 assists primarily off the bench, his inextinguishable fire elevated the Nuggets’ final product.

Furthermore, several of his teammates also admired his attitude. Nikola Jokic in particular, offered praise for the way he competes. On the other hand, Aaron Gordon fought for his image, disproving a report about him being ‘toxic’ to the Nuggets locker room.

All in all, this late in his career, a path with the Denver Nuggets seemed to be Russell Westbrook’s best path to a championship. It’s the only accolade missing from his decorated resume. However, there’s good reason to believe Brodie might have lost the ambition to crown his legacy with an NBA championship.

There’s reportedly a lucrative offer on the horizon that sees him take a popular path like his fellow NBA vets.

Russell Westbrook is going international?

The trend is growing increasingly within the league. Players who were once prominent stars are making the shift to play overseas. There are several reasons. The international game gives them the opportunity to play regular basketball. The fans are also just as passionate. But importantly, they can attract far greater contracts than a minimum NBA deal.

In Westbrook’s case, the Nuggets did allow for a resurgence. But its value remained a minimum deal. On the other hand, Hapoel Tel Aviv is hoping to strengthen its title hold by adding a fiery competitor like Russell Westbrook. And their initial offer shows just how valuable they consider the Thunder legend to be.

According to Nemanja Zoric, the club has made contact with Brodie’s camp. And their offer could be irrefutable. “I’m told the Eurocup champions are planning to make him an offer with a salary never seen before in European basketball,” he added.

For context, Mike James, a former guard for the Brooklyn Nets, never got his feet set in the NBA circuit. However, this past season, he was the fourth-highest player in the EuroLeague playing for AS Monaca. The highest salary doesn’t even exceed $4 million. So it’s safe to assume Hapoel Tel Aviv could be willing to go above and beyond to acquire the services of Russell Westbrook. According to Nugg Love, it could potentially be a $10 million a season contract.

The choice, though, could be tough. On one end, Westbrook will receive a salary that NBA teams may not be willing to offer. However, after seeing a revival in his stock, there’s a belief that he could still be a key contributor. The Nuggets certainly felt so, and to a great extent, were proven right. So is one of the NBA’s raw competitors willing to sideline an opportunity to further extend his legacy to experience the passion of European basketball?

He will still get to fight, as Hapoel Tel Aviv look to defend their EuroLeague throne. And being there would make Westbrook one of the premier attractions. Not a bad offer at all.