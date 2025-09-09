Russell Westbrook Faces Harsh Reality Check as Jonathan Kuminga Situation Pushes Him Closer to Retirement

The free agency market is drying up, and a crucial contract standoff involving Jonathan Kuminga is leaving one of the NBA’s most electric stars without a team. Russell Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer, remains unsigned as September creeps in, but his predicament is more than just about finding the right fit. An NBA insider suggests the real challenge is a domino effect set off by the Warriors’ unsettled business, pushing Westbrook closer to a difficult reality.

After a solid first season with the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook declined his $3.4 million player option for 2025–26, hitting free agency. He put up 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in 75 games, showing he can still be impressive off the bench. But despite his production, he remains without a home, a situation NBA insider Howard Beck explains as one where teams are weighing his “impactful spark” against the “lot of oxygen” he takes up.

As NBA insider Howard Beck explained on Knicks Fan TV, “I think it says something that the Nuggets did not bring him back right, like he had some really important moments for them. He also had some really rough moments for them, and there were the reports about him grating on teammates and coaches at times. Not a surprise, not unusual, not new, that has happened in various places.”

But his high-usage, high-volume style and recent journey through five teams in the last seven years, as Beck put it, “usually tells you something,” leaving teams cautious. Beck further broke it down, saying, “Russ is a lot. He takes up a lot of oxygen, and so every team that’s considering him is never just considering just, oh, the obvious pluses, right, the intensity, the fire, the scoring, the rebounding, the assist. Like all of it, like he’s, he is still a really impactful player.”

For a player like Westbrook, turning 37 this November and entering his 18th season, fitting into a roster isn’t easy. His explosive athleticism has slowed, and chronic knee issues have taken a toll, making him more high-risk than some teams want for a veteran minimum. Russell Westbrook’s adjusted to coming off the bench, a role that once would have been unthinkable, but his high-usage, high-volume, low-efficiency style still raises red flags.

Despite all that, Beck believes he’d “still be surprised if he’s not on somebody’s roster by the time training camps open.”

Kuminga’s contract standoff could push Westbrook toward retirement

The Golden State Warriors’ offseason has been defined by one major question mark: Jonathan Kuminga. Picked seventh in the 2021 draft straight from G-League Ignite, Kuminga was a high-upside gamble the Warriors were willing to take, and through the ups and downs, he’s shown flashes—like his strong performance in the Western Conference Semifinals. Yet nearly two months into restricted free agency, Kuminga remains unsigned, reportedly turning down Golden State’s contract offer.

As Sam Amick of The Athletic explained, the Sacramento Kings’ pursuit of Kuminga could even affect their chances of landing Westbrook: “The Sacramento Kings…have been resisting the urge to make other, smaller moves all summer long because the Kuminga pursuit was a bigger priority. More specifically, the odds of a Russell Westbrook signing go up if they know they’re completely out on Kuminga.”

Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center.

The Kuminga standoff has left the Warriors’ front office in limbo. While the Warriors reportedly have deals in place with multiple free agents that will only finalize after Kuminga’s decision, they’ve already missed out on several targets and are running out of time to bolster their roster around Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green.

The Warriors have also been linked to Westbrook, but analysts like Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard urge caution: “Like (Ben) Simmons, Westbrook would be another non-shooter who needs the ball. His energy and intensity are unmatched…The Warriors need less chaos, not more.” Westbrook’s high-usage style, combined with Golden State’s need for outside shooting, makes him a questionable fit, and with no clear space on the Kings’ backcourt, Westbrook’s options are shrinking fast.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer doesn’t sugarcoat it: “We are still waiting to see what other moves could come in Sacramento before the Kings try to bring in Russell Westbrook. And that is still the home I have heard earlier this week for Russell Westbrook — if he’s gonna be in the NBA at all, honestly.” After announcing his plans to play an 18th season on Instagram, Westbrook could now see that decision slipping from his hands.

The Kings were reportedly looking to move either Devin Carter or Malik Monk before signing him, but both are still in Sacramento as September nears, leaving no clear spot for Westbrook. At this point, retirement isn’t just a thought—it’s a real possibility for the NBA’s all-time triple-double leader, who may soon face a season with options that are limited, or maybe even nonexistent.