Russell Westbrook Reaches Two Historic NBA Milestones Including Magic Johnson’s Record During Kings-Mavs

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 27, 2025 | 11:33 PM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Russell Westbrook is no stranger to making history. Despite being in year 18, the Sacramento Kings guard hasn’t stopped breaking records, and now, after the match between the Kings and the Dallas Mavericks, he has reached yet another milestone in an illustrious career.

Tonight, Westbrook passed up former Los Angeles Lakers guard and NBA legend Magic Johnson for seventh-most assists in a career at 10,149, as well as becoming the 14th player in NBA history to log 2,000 career steals. After the game, he was asked about passing up Johnson.

“It’s an honor,” Westbrook told reporters. “Magic did a lot of great things on the court. But growing up in inner city Los Angeles, Magic did a lot for the underserved, continued to do a lot of something that I’ve kind of modeled and appreciated.”

He added that Johnson’s philanthropy was a big inspiration for him growing up, and something he emulates with his own foundations and charitable measures, especially through his Why Not? foundation. Russ also spoke about how grateful he is to be able to play basketball, especially as someone who didn’t even expect to play the sport.

“I grew up wanting to play football,” the Kings guard said. ” taking a bus, going to the park, playing just being a normal kid in the city… I always knew if given the opportunity to be able to be somebody, I would take full advantage of it. That’s why every time I step on the floor, I don’t take anything for granted.”

This season, Westbrook has performed well as primary playmaker for the Kings, logging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, along with four triple-doubles this season. Unfortunately, not everyone seems to respect his achievements, including the Minnesota Timberwolves’ announcers. Tonight, he had great performance, logging 21 points, five rebounds and nine assists, leading the Kings to a win.

Russell Westbrook Delivers Timely Answers as Kings Hold Off Late Mavericks Push

The Sacramento Kings lit the beam for the eighth time this season, setting the tone early against the Dallas Mavericks and never letting go. Little-used guard Keon Ellis’ shooting jumpstarted the first-half offense, and the team’s defensive focus on Cooper Flagg helped the Kings build a 15-point halftime lead.

Ellis scored 13 before the break, with the Kings leaning on pace and early shot-making to build separation despite star center Domantas Sabonis missing his 17th straight game.

The Mavericks finally cut the deficit to three off a Flagg three-pointer, but Russell Westbrook responded immediately. He drilled a momentum three, with Ellis following up with a pair of his own, going on a quick 9-0 run. This was the defining stretch, with Westbrook running the floor, Ellis punishing defensive lapses, and the Kings reasserting themselves before Dallas flipped the game.

The Mavs pushed one last time late in the fourth, pushing the lead to five with under two minutes to play, but missed shots and a costly turnover stalled them. DeMar DeRozan iced the game at the line, managing to hold off the Mavericks down the stretch.

