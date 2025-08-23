Russell Westbrook’s NBA Career Gets New Hope as Experts Outline 2 Potential Landing Spots

For nearly two decades, Russell Westbrook has been one of the NBA’s most polarizing stars. From his triple-double records to his relentless motor, the former MVP has left an imprint that can’t be ignored. Yet, in 2025, the conversation around Westbrook feels different. At 36 years old, with free agency stretching deep into the summer, the question isn’t about whether he’s still a star; it’s about where he fits.

After declining his $3.4 million player option with the Denver Nuggets back in June, Westbrook became an unrestricted free agent. He’s recovering from right-hand surgery to repair multiple ligament tears, but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season. That means the clock is ticking for both the player and the teams. Who takes the chance on Russell Westbrook, and in what role?

On a recent show, analysts Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon laid out potential destinations for Westbrook, beginning with the Miami Heat. Miami may not have an obvious need at point guard, but the situation isn’t quite settled either. Terry Rozier is projected to start, but his injury history is a concern. Behind him, Davion Mitchell provides defense but limited offense, while rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, though promising, might not be NBA-ready just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

That leaves the Heat with a gap. As Vecenie pointed out, Miami even has an open roster spot, making Westbrook a feasible addition if Rozier misses time or the rookie proves too raw. Bryce Simon added that it would be fascinating to see how Westbrook adapts to the vaunted “Heat Culture,” a system that has revitalized many veterans before as well. The pros are obvious: Westbrook’s energy and playmaking could pair nicely with Bam Adebayo in pick-and-rolls while giving Miami a change-of-pace weapon off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the Heat aren’t the only team interested in Westbrook.

AD

Russell Westbrook: Phoenix Suns’ wild card option

From South Beach to the desert, the next destination floated was the Phoenix Suns. Here, the intrigue comes from roster construction. The Suns are heavy on scoring wings, Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neal, but light on true point guards. Outside of Tyus Jones and reserve Collin Gillespie, they don’t really have a veteran floor general.

That’s where Russell Westbrook could come in. Vecenie described the Suns’ scenario as “fun” but plausible, since they lack a traditional playmaker to push pace and facilitate. The upside is clear: Westbrook could juice the Suns’ slow tempo (27th in fast-break points last season) and allow Booker to thrive more as a scorer. The downside? Phoenix already struggles with spacing, and adding a 32% three-point shooter with high turnovers could frustrate their offensive flow.

Still, as Bryce Simon hinted, if Phoenix wants to stay competitive rather than slide toward a rebuild, taking a low-cost gamble on Westbrook could make sense.

Beyond Miami and Phoenix, other teams have been whispered as possible fits, though with less enthusiasm.

New Orleans Pelicans: With Dejounte Murray rehabbing from a torn Achilles, Jordan Poole better suited as an off-guard, and rookie Jeremiah Fears not ready, Westbrook could provide immediate minutes. But even Vecenie admitted this would be a “bad idea,” calling it a terrible fit alongside Zion Williamson. Both need the ball in their hands, and the spacing issues would be glaring.

With Dejounte Murray rehabbing from a torn Achilles, Jordan Poole better suited as an off-guard, and rookie Jeremiah Fears not ready, Westbrook could provide immediate minutes. But even Vecenie admitted this would be a “bad idea,” calling it a terrible fit alongside Zion Williamson. Both need the ball in their hands, and the spacing issues would be glaring. Minnesota Timberwolves: This one feels more like a midseason possibility. If rookie Rob Dillingham isn’t ready or Mike Conley starts showing his age, Westbrook could slot in as a short-term fix. Vecenie floated the idea of Westbrook waiting until November to sign, keeping his options open if a contender like Minnesota realizes it needs more backcourt help.

This one feels more like a midseason possibility. If rookie Rob Dillingham isn’t ready or Mike Conley starts showing his age, Westbrook could slot in as a short-term fix. Vecenie floated the idea of Westbrook waiting until November to sign, keeping his options open if a contender like Minnesota realizes it needs more backcourt help. Milwaukee Bucks : Dismissed quickly. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and others already in the rotation, adding Westbrook would only clutter their guard room.



via Imago Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Other outside mentions include the Sacramento Kings (where reports call him the “most likely” destination as a spark behind De’Aaron Fox), the Knicks, and even the Mavericks. But for now, the Heat and Suns remain the two most intriguing scenarios raised by analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Westbrook’s legacy is already secure: 200 career triple-doubles, ninth all-time in assists, and one of the fiercest competitors the league has ever seen. But at this stage, it’s about fit, not stats. Experts agree he’ll likely have to settle for a short-term, veteran minimum contract worth around $3-4 million. The goal is simple: find a team where his relentless energy can still change games without putting him in positions where his weaknesses are exposed.

At 36, Russell Westbrook is no longer the MVP or nightly triple-double machine. But he’s not finished, either. Whether it’s in Miami, Phoenix, or a midseason surprise, the league may yet see him reinvent himself again.