Russell Westbrook’s NBA Future Has Significant Update After Kings Decide Roster Move – Report

The NBA offseason hasn’t lacked surprises, and the Sacramento Kings are right in the middle of it again. After making bold roster moves, adding Dennis Schroder in a sign-and-trade with Detroit and bringing in Zach LaVine, the Kings’ backcourt suddenly looks more crowded than the checkout line at Target on a Saturday.

One name that’s kept popping up through all the noise? Malik Monk. The dynamic scorer, who averaged a career-high 17.2 points last season, had been floated in trade rumors as Sacramento explored ways to balance its roster. Yet, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, those discussions have cooled. The Kings are “not actively engaged” in trade talks for Monk anymore, signaling a shift in direction.

And that’s where the next twist comes in: Russell Westbrook.

Stein also reported that the Kings have “maintained an interest” in Russell Westbrook, who remains unsigned deep into free agency. After a season with the Denver Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds, Westbrook hit the open market at age 36. Now, with training camps just a month away, his options appear slim.

Sacramento might be the one team standing between Westbrook and a future outside the NBA. Back in late July, Matt George of ABC 10 revealed there was “mutual interest” between the veteran guard and the Kings. At the time, the path forward seemed to depend on moving Monk. With those trade talks stalled, Stein notes the team is instead “looking at other avenues” to make room for Westbrook.

The Kings’ backcourt is loaded with Schroder, LaVine, Monk, Keon Ellis, and rookie Devin Carter. On paper, that doesn’t leave much space for another ball-handler. But Sacramento’s interest in Russell Westbrook has been consistent since July, and for good reason.

Despite efficiency concerns,32.3% from three and 66.1% from the line last season, Westbrook still brings elite playmaking, ranking in the 85th percentile among guards for assist rate. His energy, leadership, and ability to push tempo are traits Sacramento values, especially for a bench role behind Schroder.

The Kings finished 46-36 last season but missed the playoffs, leaving GM Scott Perry looking for veteran depth to steady a roster built around Domantas Sabonis and LaVine. Westbrook may not be the MVP he once was, but his presence could add exactly the kind of leadership Sacramento lacked down the stretch last year.

Limited market, big decision for Russell Westbrook

Here’s the reality: Russell Westbrook’s NBA market is thin. Other potential fits, like a return to Denver or stints with teams such as Miami or Phoenix, never materialized. By August, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer was blunt: Sacramento is the “one home for Russell Westbrook if he’s going to be in the NBA at all.”

That makes this decision pivotal. If the Kings find a way to clear a roster spot, Westbrook could land on a veteran minimum deal worth around $3.3 million. If not, alternatives such as overseas play or even retirement could enter the conversation.

Malik Monk’s situation complicates things further. While he just put up his best scoring season yet, his shooting efficiency took a dip, and his four-year, $78 million contract signed in 2024 isn’t an easy one to move. The Kings had explored deals earlier in the summer, but with three years left, including a $21.6 million player option for 2027-28, leaguewide interest was tepid.

That leaves Sacramento with a choice: either stick with Monk and try to carve out a role for Westbrook through waivers or minor trades, or revisit Monk discussions later if roster imbalance lingers.

via Imago May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook’s resume speaks for itself: nine-time All-Star, former MVP, and the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (203). But at nearly 37, his athletic decline and inconsistent efficiency have shifted his role from centerpiece to role player. Last season, his true shooting percentage (53.4%) fell below league average, and his box plus-minus (-0.5) underscored his waning impact.

Still, Westbrook remains determined to play. On social media earlier this month, he made it clear: he’s not ready to hang it up. For Sacramento, that persistence could be both inspiring and risky, energizing a bench unit or clogging an already crowded rotation.

As training camps inch closer in September, all signs point to Sacramento holding the keys to Russell Westbrook’s NBA future. Whether it’s waiving fringe players like Jordan McLaughlin or Jalen Slawson, working minor trades, or simply waiting, the Kings remain the only realistic landing spot.

It’s a gamble, balancing Westbrook’s experience and fire with the need for spacing and efficiency, but one Sacramento appears willing to consider. For Westbrook, it may be his last shot to extend a storied NBA career.

The Kings are at a crossroads: do they bring in Russell Westbrook as a veteran spark off the bench, or does his age and playstyle clash too much with Sacramento’s pace and spacing?

What do you think, should the Kings make room for Westbrook, or is it time for him to look beyond the NBA?