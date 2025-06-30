Russell Westbrook’s NBA Future Hinges on Kings’ $30M Decision Over Ex-Warriors Star

Russell Westbrook has done it all—MVP, 9-time All-Star, and 1,237 games across 17 seasons with six teams, most notably the Thunder and Clippers. Last year, he had a surprisingly strong run with the Nuggets after signing a two-year, $6.8 million deal. Now, with a $3.47 million player option looming for 2025-26, the NBA’s triple-double king had a choice to make. Would he stay in Denver or chase one last run elsewhere? With the NBA Draft behind us, all eyes were on Westbrook’s next move.

That answer came quickly—Russell Westbrook is officially a free agent. The 36-year-old former MVP declined his $3.5 million player option with the Denver Nuggets, as reported by Marc Stein, giving himself the chance to test the market once again. While his All-NBA days may be behind him, Westbrook carved out a valuable role off the bench last season in Denver and proved he can still contribute with energy, leadership, and playmaking. After a strong showing with the Nuggets, he should have no shortage of suitors this summer. The question now: where does the ‘Beastbrook’ go next?

The Sacramento Kings might just be his next stop. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Sacramento is “believed to be weighing a run at an additional veteran ballhandler such as Russell Westbrook or Malcolm Brogdon,” even if they land Dennis Schröder. That tells you all you need to know about how seriously they’re reshaping their backcourt.

The Kings, who already made waves by trading De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio, are clearly in the market for a veteran with experience and edge, and Westbrook checks both boxes. Sure, signing with Sacramento wouldn’t put him in the championship race, but it would offer something else: a chance to start again, lead again, and maybe even run the show one last time.

via Imago Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts to making a three point jump shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Westbrook, now 36, is coming off a quietly strong season with the Nuggets, where he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in just under 28 minutes per game. Despite multiple torn ligaments in his shooting hand during the playoffs, he still showed the burst, playmaking, and defensive effort that made him valuable to Denver.

Sources close to the Nuggets have indicated they were happy with his contributions but “content if he decides to move elsewhere.” If he does leave, Denver loses over 2,400 minutes of regular season and playoff experience, and they’ll have to lean heavily on either Jalen Pickett or find another backup ball handler.

Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, becomes one of the top available veterans in a crowded point guard market, competing with names like Chris Paul, Tyus Jones, Malcolm Brogdon, and younger options like Tre Mann and Tre Jones. The question is: does Westbrook still want to win, or does he want to play? If he’s after a bigger role, Sacramento might be the right fit. If he’s chasing a ring, the best move might be staying put in Denver. The Heat could use him too, especially with Tyler Herro now the starting point and rookie Kasparas Jakučionis coming in. But no matter how this shakes out, one thing’s clear—Westbrook’s free agency fate may ultimately depend on another ex-Warrior: Dennis Schröder.

Sacramento’s point guard plan starts with Dennis Schröder

The Sacramento Kings have their eyes on a new floor general, and all signs point to Dennis Schröder. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line and Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, the Kings are expected to sign the veteran point guard to a two-year deal worth close to $30 million. Even with that kind of commitment, the Kings aren’t stopping there. Stein reports Sacramento could still pursue another veteran ball handler like Russell Westbrook or Malcolm Brogdon, signaling they’re serious about reinforcing their backcourt depth after moving on from De’Aaron Fox.

For Schröder, Sacramento could mark his ninth NBA stop in a well-traveled 12-year career. The 31-year-old began last season with Brooklyn before being traded to the Warriors, and then landed in Detroit at the deadline, where he made a strong impression. He played in 28 of the Pistons’ final 30 games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per game. That production ticked up in the postseason, with 12.5 points and over 27 minutes a night in their first-round battle with the Knicks. Schröder, for his part, hasn’t been shy about where he wanted to stay. “I want to stay in Detroit for sure, but Detroit ain’t waiting for me, I can tell you that much,” he said bluntly.

Dec 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Dennis Schroder (71) dribbles the ball down the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

That quote may have summed up Detroit’s free agency mindset best. Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon told reporters, “We have stated that we are interested, and they’re interested in us… but again, agents have to do their job for their players, survey the market and see what’s there.” It sounds like Detroit is open, but not exactly pushing to bring Schröder back. And that opens the door for the Kings, who have the full midlevel exception to work with and are focused on bouncing back from a disappointing 40-42 season.

Whether it’s Schröder alone or alongside another vet like Westbrook, Sacramento clearly wants more firepower—and stability—at point guard. As the Kings zero in on Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook’s future could hinge on how Sacramento finalizes its backcourt plans. One signing may shape the other.

