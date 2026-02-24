“S*** Look Like a Vibe”: Anthony Edwards Linked to Miami Heat After Leaked All-Star Video

Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

LeBron James and Stephen Curry’s impending retirements will mark the peak of NBA team power struggles in the near future. Control will move to the urban center inhabited by the league’s prominent individual. Although he skirted the question, Anthony Edwards is still among the favorites to secure the vacant high-level position. Edwards has become a favorite among the Minnesota Timberwolves supporters, and the city has also captured a significant place in Ant’s affections. What’s motivating Ant-Man to leave his home in Minnesota?

The league has drastically changed in the last few years. The concept of a franchise player doesn’t seem to be a hallmark that stops either organizations or the players from making the best move in their personal interest. The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in the interest of titles. Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo both have shown interest in playing for another team.

Edwards has also not stopped himself from showing interest in playing in another city. So, a slight hint of love from Edwards for another city went viral on the internet, and since it was South Beach, it was hard for anyone to deny the connection. In a recently surfaced video from All-Star Weekend, the locker room interaction between Edwards and Norman Powell featured Ant showing some love to the city.

“You like Miami?” Powell asked Edwards.

“Sh*t look like a vibe,” Edwards said in reply.

This is not the first video from the All-Star Weekend that has flared up trade rumors around Edwards. After the All-Star Game, Edwards’ viral moment with Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson also went viral, pushing forward trade rumors.

Anthony Edwards clarifies his stance on viral Jalen Johnson interaction

While Edwards took home the MVP award in the highest-watched NBA All-Star Game in over a decade, it wasn’t his on-court performance that created the most buzz on social media. After the game, cameras caught Ant-Man whispering something in Hawks rising star Jalen Johnson’s ear.

“I can’t wait to come home,” Edwards was heard saying while he covered his mouth to hide the content of the conversation.

Within seconds of the video being posted on social media, hell broke loose among fans. As panic hit the Minnesota fanbase, Edwards came forward with the explanation. He denied that he had any intention of leaving the Timberwolves for any team.

“I don’t think it’s nothing for real, it wasn’t too much, I’ve been knowing Jalen Johnson for a long time, that’s my dog, we were just having a conversation I’m happy where I’m at,” Edwards said about the conversation.

Edwards was born and grew up in Atlanta. It was initially thought that the Timberwolves star was talking about going back home during the All-Star break. Edwards later explained why he would never want to leave Minnesota, and at the heart of it were the Timberwolves fans.

“They embraced me. A lot of people didn’t think I was worthy of the number one pick, and they did,” he added.

Edwards has been to the Western Conference Finals in the last two seasons. Unlike other superstars like Giannis and Ja Morant, who haven’t been very satisfied with the franchise, or vice versa, Edwards’ stint has seen a good volume of success. Moreover, his relationship with ownership, including A-Rod, remains very friendly. Edwards simply doesn’t have many reasons to ditch Minnesota and leave.