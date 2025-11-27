Sacramento Kings Fan Breaks Silence on Heated Zach LaVine Altercation After NBA’s Unfair Treatment

Anger. That’s how the entire Sacramento Kings fanbase and the players are feeling this season. One fan couldn’t bear to watch it. A $200,000 season ticket holder, Devlin Carter, unleashed his rage on the team, Zach LaVine in particular. He asked for some life on the defensive end and was kicked out.

Carter’s tone was aggressive. But his actions resonated with the Kings fanbase. And Carter isn’t apologetic either. He took to Instagram to share his thoughts about his actions. “I got kicked out the game tonight, but at least the Kings fans feel me!” the fan wrote. But that wasn’t all.

Carter went further into explaining exactly what happened, and it’s exactly what was reported. He asked the Kings as a whole to play team defense. Zach LaVine proceeded to tell him to go home. “No, you go home since you not playing defense anyway,” Devlin Carter added on his Instagram stories. The decision to eject him from the arena wasn’t well-received by the fans.

But from the league’s perspective, maybe it was right. Carter did persistently put his point forth, even after a few officials tried to defuse the situation. The NBA has a clear policy that if a fan disrupts the experience for other fans or engages in a heated confrontation with the players, they risk getting kicked out. In a way, that’s exactly what’s happened.

However, Devlin Carter’s sentiments weren’t in the wrong place. Judging from his Instagram, he’s a die-hard Kings fan, attending almost every game and showing constant support. With him investing a sizeable sum for courtside season tickets, as a fan, he would expect the Kings to compete better.

As of right now, the team is falling far behind.

The Sacramento Kings’ defensive woes keep getting bigger

The Kings’ core is built to cultivate a successful offense. Domantas Sabonis, a playmaking big man besides Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, offered some hope. Moreover, with a savvy point guard like Russell Westbrook joining the mix, the team has shown flashes of being successful.

However, the picture so far is ugly. The Kings have lost eight of their last 10 games and remain without Sabonis. And defensive problems have existed all season long. They allow 123.1 points per game on average, the fourth-worst mark in the league. Their roster construction has contributed heavily towards that.

They don’t have an established ball hawk. Keon Ellis has the potential to grow into a tenacious defender, but isn’t utilized enough due to his inconsistent offense. The return of Keegan Murray could make things better. He’s an athletic forward who offers some defensive resistance. They managed to gut out an overtime win over the Timberwolves with Murray going off for 26 points and 14 rebounds.

But outside of him, four of their starters, including Zach LaVine, produce a defensive rating of over 120. The team is also without a rim protector. Only two players average one block, leading to the Kings giving up over 54 points in the paint per game. At this point, discussions have begun around the franchise chasing a rebuild.

With the current roster, it’s improbable to make defensive improvements unless the Kings make major changes during the trade deadline. Generally, teams won’t look to dismantle their roster unless it’s to start from scratch. Currently sitting at 5-14, the possibility of Sacramento blowing up the team grows more likely.

What do you think the Kings should do? Let us know your views in the comments below.