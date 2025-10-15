Kings Make Key Roster Move Amid Russell Westbrook Free Agency Rumors

Russell Westbrook and the Sacramento Kings enter the 2025-26 NBA season facing uncertain futures. For the Kings, forward Keegan Murray suffered a UCL injury in his thumb during his preseason debut, leaving a significant gap in a roster looking to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook remains a free agent following a good 2024-25 season, jeopardizing his NBA future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The two parties might be a good match for each other, but a new wrinkle puts their union in question.

To address current needs and future planning, the Kings have exercised the third-year option on sophomore guard Devin Carter, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Carter suffered from an injury-shortened rookie season, but showed flashes of versatility and defense in his 36 games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

During his final year at Providence College, Carter averaged 19.7 points while maintaining 1.8 steals, starting every game he played. For his performances, he was named the Big East Player of the Year in 2023-24, and will now be paid $5.2 million in his third season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Westbrook, meanwhile, could fill a central rotational hole for the Kings. His aggressive style and ability to collapse defenses could help with Sacramento’s half-court offense and their bench, which ranked dead last in bench points per game last season.

ESPN insider Shams Charania has already reported that there remains a strong mutual interest between the two parties. While he might not be a permanent stopgap, his veteran presence offers the energy to speed up transition-based lineups.

AD

Despite the option being exercised, Carter’s signing is a mild surprise. There were rumors that the new front office under GM Scott Perry would be hesitant to take his option since, even as the 13th pick, he was drafted by the previous regime under Monte McNair.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As the Kings navigate this period of adversity, the combination of Carter’s development and the possible addition of Westbrook showcases how Sacramento can balance short-term needs with long-term growth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Russell Westbrook Could Be the Sacramento Kings’ Missing Link

If it materializes, Russell Westbrook’s arrival in Sacramento would be the latest in a series of big names for the Kings. His fit beside the interior dominant DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis remains questionable. However, he and Sabonis could recreate some of the two-man game that Westbrook mastered alongside Jokic last year.

via Imago May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

His fit is significantly better next to Zach LaVine, who shot over 44% from three last year, as well as bench lineups alongside Keon Ellis, Dennis Schroder, and Devin Carter are much better, because all of them can thrive due to Westbrook’s ability to pressure the rim and find open teammates.

Westbrook’s recent career decisions show he’s still willing to bet on himself. According to insider Carmichael Dave, “He may have an offer in China for about half a season, and it’s damn near quadruple what the Kings could offer him.”

However, according to Marc Stein, “There has been ‘zero discussion’ to date about him weighing interest to play abroad this season, league sources say. He’d naturally generate a slew of overseas offers if he was open to them, but I’m told that securing his next NBA opportunity has been the focus for Westbrook’s camp.” Money is not the motivating factor for Russ, and Westbrook is now out to prove that he can still produce for a championship contender.