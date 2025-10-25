Kings’ Russell Westbrook Receives Apology From Ex-NBA Star Over Interview Slander

Russell Westbrook has been called many things throughout his 18 seasons in the NBA, including accolades like MVP and triple-double star. But every now and then, the surrounding discourse takes a turn even he probably can’t predict. Like this week, when a former first-round pick overseas decided to pull his name into a viral joke.

After a 10-point, 8-assist, 7-rebound, and 7-turnover outing for Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul, former NBA guard Wade Baldwin, drafted by the Grizzlies back in 2016, decided to have some fun with the numbers. “That’s like a Russell Westbrook on the Lakers statline right there,” Baldwin joked post-game, which quickly picked up traction on NBA social media.

The clip went viral, the reactions poured in, and soon enough, Baldwin took a step back. He reposted the moment from NBA Central with a different tone, writing, “I tweaked … Russ damn near my favorite player all time. My apologies @russwest44.” However, Westbrook has remained silent throughout this.

That kind of turnaround doesn’t happen often in the NBA discourse cycle, especially not when it involves a player as separated and as widely respected as Westbrook. From MVP seasons to constant scrutiny, he’s lived every version of the spotlight. And for context, the comment landed deeper than Baldwin likely realized.

Westbrook’s time with the Lakers (2021–23) was one of the most interesting stretches of his career. He averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists over 130 games, production most guards would dream of, though always shadowed by the 3.7 turnovers per night that became a talking point. That narrative often drowned out his efforts and statistical footprint.

Now with the Sacramento Kings, Westbrook has entered his 18th season. Last year with Denver, he averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 44.9% shooting, including a career-best 52% on two-pointers. Even with a reduced role, he’s managed to finish in the top ten in Sixth Man of the Year voting three straight seasons. Not bad for a so-called “statline punchline,” right? And the resume?

Why Baldwin’s public apology to Russell Westbrook matters

Nine All-Star selections, one league MVP, the most triple-doubles in NBA history (203). He’s one of just two players ever, alongside LeBron James, to record at least 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 8,000 assists. With 26,205 career points, he’s just 506 shy of passing Oscar Robertson as the highest-scoring point guard in NBA history. He also sits eighth all-time in assists, with 9,926, just 74 away from joining the 10,000-assist club.

That’s not the profile of someone who deserves to be reduced to a statline joke. It’s the kind of career that forces even his critics to tip their hat, eventually.

Westbrook’s arrival in Sacramento this year followed a patient offseason search for the right fit. The Kings’ front office, led by GM Scott Perry and coach Doug Christie, wanted a high-energy, high-character veteran to stabilize their bench. Westbrook’s reputation for intensity made him the perfect match.

Sacramento’s bench ranked 28th in points and 29th in assists per game last season. Now they arguably have the NBA’s most persistent floor general on their side. As for Baldwin, his path took a different turn.

The 2016 Grizzlies first-rounder played only 56 NBA games before heading overseas in 2019. Since then, he’s carved out a steady European career, becoming a reliable two-way guard in leagues where ex-NBA talent often reinvents itself. A single offhand joke can trend for a day, but 18 years of production stay etched in basketball history.

Whether Westbrook ever responds remains to be seen. But as his Kings’ tenure continues, it’s safe to say his play speaks loudly enough. And for Baldwin? This might just serve as a reminder that when you talk about Russell Westbrook, you’re talking about one of the most uncompromising, decorated guards the game has ever seen.