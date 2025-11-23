Kings vs Nuggets: Russell Westbrook & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/22) of 2025-26 NBA Season

Nikola Jokic poured in 44 points tonight, but the shorthanded Denver Nuggets ultimately went down to the Sacramento Kings 128-123 on the second night of a back-to-back despite strong nights from Cam Johnson and Jamal Murray. Russell Westbrook led the Kings, who were missing Domantas Sabonis, with a late mismatch on DeMar DeRozan proving costly as Sacramento closed out well with a vintage Westbrook fourth quarter.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats

Sacramento Kings

Player PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF MN +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Russell Westbrook #18 21 9-16 2-6 1-2 6 11 1 1 1 4 30 -13 Zach LaVine #8 15 6-14 1-6 2-2 2 3 2 2 0 1 36 -6 DeMar DeRozan #10 17 5-9 0-1 7-7 7 5 3 0 1 0 31 4 Keegan Murray #13 19 7-14 3-8 2-2 5 1 0 2 1 0 37 1 Drew Eubanks #19 8 3-5 0-0 2-2 3 1 0 1 0 4 22 6 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – – Maxime Raynaud #42 6 3-5 0-1 0-0 3 1 0 1 0 3 8 -8 Precious Achiuwa #9 7 3-4 0-0 1-1 4 0 0 1 0 3 24 5 Dennis Schroder #17 21 6-8 3-3 6-6 3 7 0 0 0 1 18 20 Nique Clifford #5 2 1-2 0-1 0-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 9 4 Malik Monk #0 12 5-14 1-4 1-1 2 2 0 0 0 1 26 12 Devin Carter #22 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Keon Ellis #23 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Doug McDermott #7 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Dario Saric #20 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Team Totals 128 48-91 10-30 22-23 37 32 6 8 3 20 – –

Denver Nuggets

Player PTS FG 3PT FT REB AST TO STL BLK PF MN +/- STARTERS – – – – – – – – – – – – Jamal Murray #27 23 9-18 3-7 2-3 2 9 1 1 1 2 37 0 Cam Johnson #23 20 7-11 4-7 2-3 5 4 3 0 1 1 37 3 Peyton Watson #8 15 6-10 3-5 0-0 7 1 3 0 0 3 34 3 Spencer Jones #21 1 0-2 0-1 1-2 4 0 1 0 0 5 24 -18 Nikola Jokic #15 44 16-28 3-6 9-10 13 7 2 0 0 4 37 2 BENCH – – – – – – – – – – – – Bruce Brown #11 2 1-7 0-3 0-0 3 3 1 0 0 3 27 -8 Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 8 2-7 1-5 3-3 1 1 1 0 0 2 26 3 Hunter Tyson #5 2 0-1 0-1 2-2 1 2 0 0 0 0 8 -5 Jonas Valanciunas #17 8 4-8 0-2 0-0 2 1 1 0 1 1 11 -5 DaRon Holmes II #14 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Zeke Nnaji #22 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Jalen Pickett #24 DNP – – – – – – – – – – – Team Totals 128 48-91 10-30 22-23 37 32 6 8 3 20 – –

Sacramento Kings Snap Skid Behind Late-Game Heroics vs Denver

The Sacramento didn’t just end an eight game losing streak; they walked into Denver and took the game against a Nikola Jokic 44-point performance. Offseason additions Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder each dropped in 21, and Westbrook also hit two cold-blooded buckets in the final minute to steady a Kings team which has lost all of their last eight games by double digits.

They didn’t do it alone, though. Keegan Murray looked much sharper in his second game back, adding 19, while DeMar DeRozan chipped in 17, including five game-icing points in the final 12 seconds. Sacramento‘s depth complemented the stars tonight, and even when Jokic threw haymakers, Sactown responded.

Denver went up 98-94 early in the fourth quarter, before the Kings smacked them with a 10-0 run. Jokic dragged the Nuggets to within four with a deep three, but Monk’s and-one play was a good response. Westbrook knocked down a baseline jumper with 36 seconds on the clock, and DeRozan closed the door with a final three-point play.