Kings vs Nuggets: Russell Westbrook & Co’s Stats, Box Score and Game Summary (11/22) of 2025-26 NBA Season

BySiddharth Rawat

Nov 23, 2025 | 1:23 AM EST

Nikola Jokic poured in 44 points tonight, but the shorthanded Denver Nuggets ultimately went down to the Sacramento Kings 128-123 on the second night of a back-to-back despite strong nights from Cam Johnson and Jamal Murray. Russell Westbrook led the Kings, who were missing Domantas Sabonis, with a late mismatch on DeMar DeRozan proving costly as Sacramento closed out well with a vintage Westbrook fourth quarter.

Sacramento Kings vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats

Sacramento Kings

PlayerPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMN+/-
STARTERS
Russell Westbrook #18219-162-61-2611111430-13
Zach LaVine #8156-141-62-223220136-6
DeMar DeRozan #10175-90-17-7753010314
Keegan Murray #13197-143-82-2510210371
Drew Eubanks #1983-50-02-2310104226
BENCH
Maxime Raynaud #4263-50-10-03101038-8
Precious Achiuwa #973-40-01-1400103245
Dennis Schroder #17216-83-36-63700011820
Nique Clifford #521-20-10-021000394
Malik Monk #0125-141-41-12200012612
Devin Carter #22DNP
Keon Ellis #23DNP
Doug McDermott #7DNP
Dario Saric #20DNP
Team Totals12848-9110-3022-23373268320

Denver Nuggets

PlayerPTSFG3PTFTREBASTTOSTLBLKPFMN+/-
STARTERS
Jamal Murray #27239-183-72-3291112370
Cam Johnson #23207-114-72-3543011373
Peyton Watson #8156-103-50-0713003343
Spencer Jones #2110-20-11-240100524-18
Nikola Jokic #154416-283-69-101372004372
BENCH
Bruce Brown #1121-70-30-033100327-8
Tim Hardaway Jr. #1082-71-53-3111002263
Hunter Tyson #520-10-12-21200008-5
Jonas Valanciunas #1784-80-20-021101111-5
DaRon Holmes II #14DNP
Zeke Nnaji #22DNP
Jalen Pickett #24DNP
Team Totals12848-9110-3022-23373268320

Sacramento Kings Snap Skid Behind Late-Game Heroics vs Denver

The Sacramento didn’t just end an eight game losing streak; they walked into Denver and took the game against a Nikola Jokic 44-point performance. Offseason additions Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder each dropped in 21, and Westbrook also hit two cold-blooded buckets in the final minute to steady a Kings team which has lost all of their last eight games by double digits.

They didn’t do it alone, though. Keegan Murray looked much sharper in his second game back, adding 19, while DeMar DeRozan chipped in 17, including five game-icing points in the final 12 seconds. Sacramento‘s depth complemented the stars tonight, and even when Jokic threw haymakers, Sactown responded.

Denver went up 98-94 early in the fourth quarter, before the Kings smacked them with a 10-0 run. Jokic dragged the Nuggets to within four with a deep three, but Monk’s and-one play was a good response. Westbrook knocked down a baseline jumper with 36 seconds on the clock, and DeRozan closed the door with a final three-point play.

