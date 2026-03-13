Sad News Emerges on Scottie Pippen’s Son as Injury Puts Grizzlies Guard in Surgical Boot

The Memphis Grizzlies’ 2025-26 campaign has been defined by a relentless injury curse, and the latest casualty is a devastating blow to one of the team’s most promising young backcourt anchors. On March 13, 2026, Grizzlies PR officially announced that guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address chronic discomfort in his right big toe. The news comes as a major setback for the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, as the procedure effectively ends his regular season and places him in a surgical boot for the foreseeable future.

The surgery involves the removal of the sesamoid bone, a pea-sized bone embedded in the tendons of the big toe. It’s typically done to alleviate chronic pain due to fractures.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While the Grizzlies confirmed Pippen is expected to make a “full recovery” intheir statement, the immediate rehabilitation window is daunting. A superficial search reveals that recovering from a sesamoidectomy typically takes 8 to 12 weeks only for a return to normal physical activity. The full healing often extends up to six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The initial phase post-operation involves two weeks of strict non-weight-bearing elevation. That means Pip Jr. will be sidelined while the Grizzlies attempt to navigate the final stretch of the season without their primary defensive spark. That likely means we won’t be seeing Scottie Pippen courtside at Grizzlies games any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Pippen’s son faces a major hurdle in NBA breakout

It’s very hard to measure up to the greatness of a player who defined the Bulls dynasty. And for a while, there was very little hope for Scotty Pippen Jr. to live up to the legacy his father left. Until he came to Memphis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6x champion gets to be in a rare company of NBA dads where their kid is on the verge of NBA success. Now his son’s toe injury threatens to delay or worse, even derail, his momentum.

Stepping into a leadership role as Ja Morant dealt with persistent elbow issues, Pippen averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 assists, and a team-high 1.9 steals per game over his appearances this season. His defensive tenacity had become a hallmark of the Grizzlies’ rotation, often serving as the primary point-of-attack defender against elite Western Conference guards. His ‘grit and grind’ mindset was pretty much on display in the altercation with Myron Gardner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss of Pippen adds to a staggering list of casualties for Memphis this season. The Grizzlies’ medical update list now resembles a championship roster on the shelf, featuring Ja Morant (will be re-evaluated for a left elbow UCL sprain in two weeks), Zach Edey (ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (out for the season following finger surgery), and Brandon Clarke (out for two weeks with calf strain) along with Taj Gibson, Ty Jerome, Cam Spencer, and so many others.

With Pippen Jr. now in a boot, the Grizzlies now have a backcourt void. For Pippen, the focus shifts entirely to a long rehabilitation process aimed at a 100% return for the 2026-27 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the timeline for his return to basketball activities won’t be set until after the procedure, the young guard’s proven resilience in Vanderbilt and going undrafted in the NBA, suggests he is well-equipped to handle the arduous road back to the hardwood.