Sad News Hits 76ers Ahead of 2026/27 NBA Season

Just when Philly thought their luck had turned with the arrivals of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James, the Philadelphia 76ers are opening their highly anticipated 2026–27 campaign with another frontcourt injury to monitor, casting an early shadow over their center depth. The team announced Thursday that an MRI confirmed young center Adem Bona suffered a left foot sprain while competing for Türkiye during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers this summer.

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For a team that has suffered extended injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George and more, this piece of news was the last thing they wanted to hear right before training camp. The team announced the 23-year-old big man will undergo official medical re-evaluation at the start of training camp in late September, with additional updates to follow as camp approaches. According to reports, the early prognosis is mild, though it’s unclear at this point exactly how long he’ll be sidelined.

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While any foot issue raises alarms for a franchise all too familiar with frontcourt health scares, initial reports indicate the prognosis is relatively manageable. According to The Athletic, Bona is expected to return to basketball activities within the first two weeks of training camp, placing him on track to recover well ahead of Philadelphia’s regular-season opener against the New York Knicks on October 20.

Still, with Media Day slated for September 28 and camp officially kicking off September 29, missing early repetitions could impede Bona’s momentum as he prepares for a crucial third NBA season.

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For Sixers fans, this is anxiety-inducing. Given Embiid’s unreliable durability, the team needs a backup center like Bona at all times. For two seasons, Bona has shared Embiid’s workload with Andre Drummond. But this season, he was expected to have a much bigger role.

Entering the season, Bona has been projected to anchor the second unit behind the former MVP Joel Embiid. The 6’10 big man is coming off an encouraging 2025–26 campaign where he appeared in 71 games, averaging 4.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 17.4 minutes per night.



His high-energy rim protection and athleticism provided vital relief during Embiid’s rest nights, making his continuous development a key factor for Philadelphia’s frontline.

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Bona’s temporary setback comes directly on the heels of a busy offseason for the 76ers’ frontcourt rotation. After veteran Andre Drummond departed in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks and Johni Broome was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia reshuffled its backup center options by acquiring 24-year-old big man Ariel Hukporti.

Hukporti, who logged 54 games for the Knicks during their 2025–26 championship run, brings 7-foot size, defensive rebounding, and postseason experience to the roster.



With Bona sidelined for the start of camp, Hukporti and forward Dominick Barlow are set to receive an expanded workload under head coach Nick Nurse.

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Analysts predict that Bona’s injury will give the front office an immediate look at their reserve bigs when Embiid and Bona’s loads need to be managed. It still doesn’t help Sixers fans who’ve been praying for healthy centers in the rotation for at least three seasons.

While missing early defensive installation and scrimmage time is far from ideal for a developing young core, especially with new additions like LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the lineup, the 76ers remain optimistic that cautious management will allow Bona to fully recover without rushing his timeline.



Provided his re-evaluation goes smoothly, Philadelphia expects to have its primary backup center cleared and available before the curtain rises on opening night.