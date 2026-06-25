Salary Cap Expert Advises Lakers Front Office on Next Move as Luka Doncic’s Alleged Demand Gets Reality Check

Essentials Inside The Story Why cap space may no longer be the Lakers' biggest weapon.

The reason Los Angeles' top center targets are slipping away.

How the Lakers' championship timeline could hinge on one trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers have already checked off two major offseason priorities. They drafted Baylor guard Cameron Carr with the No. 24 pick and locked up Austin Reaves on a four-year, $185 million extension. Yet the move many around the league believe will define their offseason still hasn’t happened.

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On ESPN’s Get Up, former NBA executive and salary cap expert Bobby Marks argued the Lakers should stop thinking about cap space altogether and instead use their draft assets to solve the problem.

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“If I were in the Lakers’ shoes, I would not rely on cap space. I would basically sign LeBron James to a $30 million contract, and I’d bring back Luke Kennard, and I’d bring back Rui Hachimura,” Marks said. “Then I’d go out and get a center and free agents in the trade market. That’s going to be the best option for the Lakers. Dave McMenamin wrote he wants an A-list center. You’re not finding that in free agency.”

Marks believes the Lakers’ ideal targets are unlikely to become available through traditional free agency. Walker Kessler and Jalen Duren both enter restricted free agency, allowing Utah and Detroit to match any outside offer, while Mitchell Robinson, despite his defensive value, is “not a full-time center” but rather “a rotational player.” His solution is simple: package the Lakers’ 2031 and 2033 first-round picks and trade for a proven starting center instead.

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Marks’ recommendation also lines up with what ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently reported about Luka Doncic’s priorities. According to McMenamin, “Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a preference that has reportedly been communicated to the organization as Los Angeles builds around its new franchise cornerstone. The request is hardly surprising. Doncic has consistently thrived alongside athletic rim-running centers capable of finishing lobs, protecting the rim and anchoring the defense—roles previously filled by Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford in Dallas.

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That immediately narrows the Lakers’ options. Kessler and Duren may be the two most attractive long-term fits, but both enter restricted free agency, meaning Utah and Detroit can simply match any offer sheet. According to multiple league reports, both franchises view the young centers as part of their long-term core, making an outright signing highly unlikely.

Daniel Gafford is another logical basketball fit given his chemistry with Doncic in Dallas, but league expectations suggest the Mavericks have little interest in moving him after watching that partnership flourish. If the Lakers truly want the “A-list” center Doncic reportedly prefers, they will almost certainly have to build a trade package around future draft capital rather than waiting for free agency to solve the problem.

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NBA history suggests championship contenders rarely solve major roster weaknesses cheaply. The Lakers surrendered a significant package to acquire Anthony Davis in 2019, while Minnesota parted with five first-round assets for Rudy Gobert and Miami recently pushed its chips to the center of the table to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. If Los Angeles believes an elite center is the final missing piece around Doncic, sacrificing future picks would hardly be unprecedented.

Does Austin Reaves’ extension put a dent in Luka Doncic’s demand?

At first glance, Austin Reaves’ four-year, $185 million extension appears to complicate the Lakers’ pursuit of another star. But Bobby Marks’ argument is actually built around the opposite idea. Because Reaves has yet to officially sign the extension, Los Angeles can still temporarily carry him at his lower cap hold before using his Bird rights to finalize the deal later. The larger obstacle, according to Marks, isn’t Reaves’ contract, it’s choosing between preserving cap space or preserving LeBron James’ Bird rights.

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That’s why Marks prefers the trade route. The Lakers can legally move their 2031 and 2033 first-round selections, along with multiple future pick swaps, giving Rob Pelinka meaningful assets without relying entirely on free agency. Under the NBA’s Stepien Rule, those picks represent the franchise’s most valuable trade currency this offseason.

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The challenge is finding a team willing to move a legitimate starting center. Utah continues to control Kessler’s future, Detroit has publicly committed to retaining Duren, and several other potential targets either carry durability concerns or aren’t viewed as true franchise-changing options. That reality is precisely why Marks believes trades, not cap space, will ultimately determine whether the Lakers can satisfy Doncic’s biggest offseason request.

The Lakers have already shown they’re willing to invest heavily around Luka Doncic. The next decision will reveal just how aggressive they’re prepared to be. If Bobby Marks’ projection proves correct, Los Angeles won’t win the race for an elite center with cap space; it will win it by deciding whether the future is worth sacrificing for a championship opportunity today.