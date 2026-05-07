What Is Sam Hauser’s Net Worth in 2026 – Salary with Portland Trail Blazers and Career Earnings

Sam Hauser built his reputation as a quiet sharpshooter who rarely forces attention. He carved his role through consistency, spacing the floor, and knocking down timely three-pointers. With the Boston Celtics, he’s become a reliable piece on a contending roster.

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What is Sam Hauser’s Net Worth?

Sam Hauser’s net worth is estimated at $8 million to $12 million today. That figure mostly comes from his NBA salaries, which steadily grew over time. He didn’t enter the league as a high draft pick, so early money was limited. His first deals were small, including two-way and minimum contracts that required patience.

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Things changed once Boston later trusted him with a multi-year guaranteed contract. That initial three-year deal gave him financial stability and a clear NBA role. The big jump came with his $45 million extension signed in 2025. That contract alone completely reshaped his financial standing and long-term security. Beyond salary, he earns a smaller income through endorsements and brand partnerships.

These deals are still developing, reflecting his role as a solid contributor rather than a superstar. Compared to elite players, his net worth feels modest, but it continues to climb steadily. If he maintains his shooting efficiency, teams will continue to value his skill set highly. Over time, another contract could push his wealth into a higher tier.

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Sam Hauser’s Contract Breakdown

Sam Hauser’s current contract reflects Boston’s rewarding consistency and long-term shooting value. He signed a four-year, $45 million veteran extension beginning from the 2025 season. Every dollar is guaranteed, which shows strong confidence from the organization and staff. In 2025-26, he earns just over $10 million as his starting salary figure.

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The deal increases yearly, reaching roughly $12.45 million by the final season. Over five years, including past deals, his earnings trajectory shows steady upward movement. By 2029, he will become an unrestricted free agent with strong negotiating leverage again.

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What is Sam Hauser’s Salary?

Sam Hauser’s salary has jumped significantly after his latest contract extension with Boston. He earns $10,044,644 during the 2025-26 NBA season under the new deal. That number increases annually, rewarding consistency and reliable perimeter shooting contributions. Bonuses are not heavily publicized and are likely tied to team success and performance benchmarks. His salary now places him among well-paid role players across the league landscape.

Team Year Salary Bonuses Boston Celtics 2025-26 $10,044,644 Performance-based Boston Celtics 2026-27 $10,848,215 Performance-based Boston Celtics 2027-28 $11,651,785 Performance-based Boston Celtics 2028-29 $12,455,356 Performance-based

Sam Hauser’s Career Earnings

Sam Hauser’s career earnings tell a story of patience turning into steady financial growth. He entered the league in 2021 on a two-way contract with Boston. Those deals paid modestly, often below standard NBA salaries at that time. Soon after, he signed a minimum contract worth about $1.87 million total. His next contract, spanning three years, paid roughly $5.65 million combined overall.

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That deal marked his first real financial stability in professional basketball life. The major leap came with his $45 million extension signed in 2025. Adding everything together, his total career earnings now exceed $50 million in salary. That’s a huge jump for someone who went undrafted and earned everything slowly. His consistent shooting and acceptance of his role played a big part in that climb. If he secures another contract later, his lifetime earnings could rise significantly higher.

Sam Hauser’s College and Professional Career

He started at Marquette Golden Eagles, where he became a reliable scorer early. Later, he transferred to the Virginia Cavaliers, further refining his all-around game. In Virginia, he improved defensively while maintaining his elite three-point shooting touch.

Going undrafted in 2021 didn’t stop him from chasing an NBA opportunity. Boston signed him, and he slowly earned minutes through hard work and discipline. His ability to stretch the floor made him valuable in playoff rotations. Over time, he became one of the league’s dependable role players off the bench.

Sam Hauser’s Brand Endorsements

Sam Hauser’s brand endorsements remain relatively low-key but steadily growing with his NBA presence. He isn’t a flashy marketer, but brands value his consistency and professional image. Reports suggest partnerships with Nike, though details remain limited publicly.

As his contract value increased, so did his visibility among potential sponsors. He may not headline campaigns, but he fits brands seeking reliability and authenticity. With Boston’s spotlight, endorsement opportunities could expand further in the coming seasons.

Brand Type Signed Nike Apparel/Shoes 2024

Sam Hauser’s House and Cars

Sam Hauser’s House and Cars reflect a practical lifestyle rather than flashy spending habits. There’s limited public information about luxury homes or high-end car collections owned. He likely owns a comfortable residence near Boston during the NBA season. Unlike some players, he hasn’t publicly showcased expensive vehicles or extravagant purchases. His focus appears more on career stability than on luxury displays early on.

Sam Hauser’s journey shows how persistence and specialization can shape an NBA career. He turned one elite skill into a long-term role and financial success story. With his new contract, both his value and expectations have clearly risen. If he keeps delivering, his story will only get stronger from here.