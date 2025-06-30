Sam Presti Keeps Quiet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Future After Ex-OKC Star Proposes Two Major Trades

A championship ring is less of a trophy and more of a magical reset button for your NBA legacy. One week you’re a meme, the next you’re a mural on the side of an arena with kids mimicking your jumper in driveways. But beyond the fame and sparkles, there’s always a deeper plot twist. Right now, the Oklahoma City Thunder are stirring that very pot. Rising from promise to pure chaos, they’ve got something brewing. And smack in the middle of this spicy stew? The ever-smooth Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After claiming the NBA MVP crown, SGA now stands at the doorstep of history. According to multiple reports, he’s eligible for a supermax extension that could soar to $380 million over five years—the richest contract the league has ever seen. Currently in year four of his $179.3 million deal, Shai isn’t just building a legacy on the court. He’s positioning himself as the financial face of the Thunder. Once this contract kicks in, the numbers may echo louder than the cheers.

However, OKC’s general manager, Sam Presti, remains tight-lipped about his star boy’s future with the franchise. Speaking about Gilgeous-Alexander’s contract extension at the end-of-season presser, the 47-year-old clarified: “All those questions about the contract and things like that, I want to keep all that in-house. Primarily because I have so much respect for all of those guys. Those aren’t public conversations.”

Simply put, Presti chose to keep the contract talks under wraps, offering no juicy details about a possible extension for his star. Still, there’s no doubt in Oklahoma City—the Thunder will lock in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the long haul. He will earn $38.3 million next season and $40.8 million the year after. Meanwhile, beginning in 2027-28, the extension would take effect, and if all goes as expected, it’ll turn the Thunder’s quiet confidence into a blockbuster commitment.

Now, OKC’s very own Kendrick Perkins has an idea for the franchise. Recently, on the Road Trippin’ podcast, he proposed two trade ideas. With that, the ex-Thunder star is seemingly stepping in to help Sam Presti and the front office navigate the trade market. Consequently, his suggestions could offer the team some intriguing options as they explore potential upgrades.

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s contract secret, Sam Presti gets trade ideas from Big Perk

“I believe that a guy like Jaylin Williams off the bench, I believe a guy like Isaiah Joe, who was off the bench, is going to be traded. Here’s why—and it’s a great thing. Because they’re going to do them a favor,” Kendrick Perkins reasoned. “They’re going to trade them probably to a place where they could go and most likely be starters in this league. Right?”

He continued: “And Sam’s going to trade them to a situation where they could—’cause they got their chip. Now it’s time for them to get their bag. Everybody’s not going to be able to get their bag at OKC. So now, you do him a favor—you trade him away.” Meanwhile, Kendrick Perkins reflects on being traded by Danny Ainge to OKC in 2011 under a four-year, $36 million deal. With that perspective, he believes a trade for Williams and Joe would be favorable.

The Thunder locked in Jaylin Williams for $24 million, while Isaiah Joe secured $48 million across four years, with $36.6 million guaranteed. However, moving one or more of them could ease OKC’s second apron pressure. After all, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander eyeing a $380 million extension, every dollar saved would matter the most for Presti.

Every masterpiece needs a little chaos before it’s framed. As the Thunder dance between legacy and luxury tax, decisions loom large. Shai stands as the heartbeat of it all, while Sam Presti quietly scripts the next act. With voices like Kendrick Perkins chiming in, the picture grows bolder. After all, in Oklahoma City, the storm always brews with purpose.