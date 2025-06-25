Sam Presti Put OKC’s Future Over Kevin Durant’s Wishes as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Rise Finally Explained

If you look back in time, you see some building blocks. A few pillars, some cornerstones—all under construction. Yet slowly, brick by brick, the Oklahoma City Thunder just rose and rumbled in brilliant blue. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dazzled with MVP finesse, the true mastermind stood in the shadows. Sam Presti: the architect. The risk-taker. The man who chose the crest over Kevin Durant never blinked. Because in OKC, loyalty isn’t a tagline. It’s culture.

In 2007, the then-Seattle SuperSonics, which later became the OKC Thunder, welcomed a 30-year-old Presti. It was in the same year when Durant debuted for the SuperSonics. The 19-year-old, 2nd overall pick of 2007, eventually became a legend for the Thunder. However, after 9 seasons under the banner and without a ring, KD wanted his way out. And there stood in silence, his once-upon-a-time best friend, Kendrick Perkins, who already had a ring with his Boston Celtics run in 2008.

Speaking on The Road Trippin’ podcast, Big Perk shared what he observed in those 5 seasons he played for OKC. “Sam Presti is a guy with no shortcuts. I played under Sam Presti. I know how he runs his organization,” Big Perk shared.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

AD

“And guess what? For these guys to buy in—and I’m going to tell you how I know SGA is bought in—one of the reasons that KD left Oklahoma City, you remember when Bron had that ‘Witness’ thing? When KD won the MVP, Nike wanted to do the same thing. Sam Presti told him it had to be at least 25 to 35 miles away from the arena. ‘We are a team-first organization.'” Perkins narrated. So, in 2014, Durant became the MVP, and rightfully so. Now, as a player signed under Nike since 2009, the brand wanted to do a LeBron James Witness-esque celebration. But Presti said, “No.” Not in this OKC household!

You see, the dreams that the GM is living with SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, he wanted that with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. However, “they wanted their freedom.” Without diving into their personal lives, Perkins further added, “James wanted to have his life. He wanted to go out, he wanted to kick it. So be it. You can enjoy the fruits of your labor. You put in the work, you put in the numbers. KD wanted more freedom as far as being able to get on social media, be more vocal.”

Interestingly enough, the Slim Reaper had one of his best runs with the OKC Thunder in 18 years of NBA action. Averaging 27.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 641 games. But here’s the plot twist—while KD’s OKC chapter closed, Sam Presti’s story was just getting started. As the old guard chased freedom, Presti chased foundation. And guess what? That foundation grew limbs. Then came Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—slicing through silence like thunder in lace-ups. Now, the very dream KD drifted from? It’s breathing again, louder, sharper, and hungrier.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Co.’s rise is a story that Kevin Durant & Co. left unfinished

There is an insane contrast between SGA and KD that might be making all the difference for Oklahoma. “SGA just won the MVP. Was there an SGA post outside that f—— arena? SGA f—— complaining about it? Fuck no. He don’t give a f—-. He just wants to win; he wants to hoop,” Perkins explained. “They have established a culture. It’s a perfect marriage. What we’re watching out of this small Big Three—’cause they still got some growing to do.” If you compare the Kevin Durant demands back in the day, it feels like a big show. But Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? He’s different; the current Big Three of the Thunder only believe in basketball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kendrick Perkins also shared: “But now, all of a sudden, you got these three guys who don’t f—— do a damn thing but think about basketball. They don’t give a damn. They’re not complaining about being in the city of Oklahoma. And SGA f—— is the best player in the world. I don’t give a damn what nobody says. He proved that you could win a championship without having to rely on the three-point shot.”

via Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 2 : Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2 during the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Clippers on November 02, 2024, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NBA, Basketball Herren, USA NOV 02 Thunder at LA Clippers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241102047

Speaking of the three-point shots, SGA has 1.3 threes per game in his career. Now compare this to Kevin Durant had a 2.6 three-pointer per game in the 2024-25 NBA season itself. Yet, here we are with Shai as the NBA champ with OKC Thunder with three MVP tags in one season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Turns out, OKC didn’t need fireworks—they just needed fire. As Durant chased legacy through louder lights, Sam Presti quietly built one in silence. Now, with SGA leading a new gospel of grit, the Thunder echoes louder than ever. Funny how the blueprint KD walked away from? It just won the whole league.